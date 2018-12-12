Watch Pieroni Outside-Smoke His Way To 200 Free Gold In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

American Blake Pieroni rocketed off the blocks in the men’s 200m freestyle final and never looked back, leading the field wire-to-wire to take the title of World Champion…in lane 8, no less! The former Indiana Hoosier split 48.47/53.02 to slam the wall in a winning effort of 1:41.49.

That checks-in as Pieroni’s 2nd fastest outing of his career, sitting just .34 behind the 1:41.15 the 23-year-old registered at the World Cup Singapore last month. In that personal best, Pieroni opened much more casually, posting an opening 100m of 49.12, but closed much quicker in 52.03.

Nevertheless, Pieroni’s strategy tonight in Hangzhou was enough to hold off a raging Danas Rapsys of Lithuania, who closed in 52.25 to finish less than .3 behind Pieroni for silver in 1:41.78. Australia’s Alexander Graham touched in 1:42.28 for 3rd tonight.

Pieroni already collected a World Record in Hangzhou, splitting 45.75 as the 2nd leg on yesterday’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. He will be contesting the men’s 100m freestyle later on in the meet.

Watch Pieroni’s outside smoke in the video below, courtesy of Alex Muni.