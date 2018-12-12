Americans Set Another Relay World Record In Mixed 4×50 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

The Americans set their third relay world record of the competition to close out day 2 finals from the 2018 Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, as the they took half a second off the mark of 1:28.39 in the mixed 4×50 free relay in a time of 1:27.89.

Caeleb Dressel led them off in 20.43, a time that makes him the fastest American ever in the 50 free (though it won’t be officially recognized as a record because it was a mixed relay), and then Ryan Held (20.60), Mallory Comerford (23.44) and Kelsi Dahlia (23.42) all followed with fast splits as they beat out the Netherlands (1:28.51).

Dressel’s 20.43 also would slot him in as the 4th fastest swimmer of all-time if mixed relay lead-offs counted as official splits.

The Dutch were also the owners of the old world record, going that 1:28.39 one year ago at the European Short Course Championships.

Dressel’s lead-off was the fastest in the field, with only Vlad Morozov (20.75) joining him sub-21, and Held’s split was the fastest among men with a flying start. Dahlia and Comerford ended up with the 4th and 5th fastest splits in the field among women. Femke Heemskerk (23.07) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.09) of the Netherlands were the two fastest.

Check out a comparison of the splits between the old and new world record below:

Netherlands, 2017 SC Euros USA, 2018 SC Worlds Korstanje – 21.42 Dressel – 20.43 Stolk – 20.66 Held – 20.60 Kromowidjojo – 23.01 Comerford – 23.44 Heemskerk – 23.30 Dahlia – 23.42 1:28.39 1:27.89

Two years ago at the Championships in Windsor, the Russians won gold in 1:29.73, while the U.S. missed the final in 11th.