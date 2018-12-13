Qin Haiyang Smashes Chinese Record, Moves To #7 All-Time In 200 BR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Qin Haiyang destroyed the Chinese Record in the men’s 200 breast prelims in Hangzhou, posting the fastest time of the morning in 2:01.64 to erase his old mark of 2:04.18 from the 2017 FINA World Cup stop in Beijing.

He went head-to-head with Russian Kirill Prigoda (2:01.82) in the final heat, overtaking him on the last 50 with a 31.72 split as the two of them were the only two swimmers sub-2:02. Defending champion Marco Koch of Germany, who is also the world record holder, qualified 3rd in 2:02.83.

Qin’s swim moves him into #7 all-time in the event, and is now just three-tenths off of the Asian Record held by Japan’s Daiya Seto (2:01.30).

He is now one year removed from being able to break junior world records, having set the long course record last year in 2:07.35, but was still notably well under the benchmark SCM standard of 2:03.23.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 200 BREAST

  1. Marco Koch (GER), 2:00.44
  2. Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2:00.48
  3. Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2:01.11
  4. Daiya Seto (JPN), 2:01.30
  5. Michael Jamieson (GBR), 2:01.43
  6. Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:01.57
  7. Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2:01.64
  8. Mikhail Dorinov (RUS), 2:01.85
  9. Christian Sprenger (AUS), 2:01.98
  10. Cody Miller (USA), 2:02.33

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!