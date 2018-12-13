Qin Haiyang Smashes Chinese Record, Moves To #7 All-Time In 200 BR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
Qin Haiyang destroyed the Chinese Record in the men’s 200 breast prelims in Hangzhou, posting the fastest time of the morning in 2:01.64 to erase his old mark of 2:04.18 from the 2017 FINA World Cup stop in Beijing.
He went head-to-head with Russian Kirill Prigoda (2:01.82) in the final heat, overtaking him on the last 50 with a 31.72 split as the two of them were the only two swimmers sub-2:02. Defending champion Marco Koch of Germany, who is also the world record holder, qualified 3rd in 2:02.83.
Qin’s swim moves him into #7 all-time in the event, and is now just three-tenths off of the Asian Record held by Japan’s Daiya Seto (2:01.30).
He is now one year removed from being able to break junior world records, having set the long course record last year in 2:07.35, but was still notably well under the benchmark SCM standard of 2:03.23.
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 200 BREAST
- Marco Koch (GER), 2:00.44
- Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2:00.48
- Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2:01.11
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 2:01.30
- Michael Jamieson (GBR), 2:01.43
- Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:01.57
- Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2:01.64
- Mikhail Dorinov (RUS), 2:01.85
- Christian Sprenger (AUS), 2:01.98
- Cody Miller (USA), 2:02.33
