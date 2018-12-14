Caeleb Dressel No-Shows 50 Fly Heats In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
Caeleb Dressel of the United States didn’t show for his heat of the men’s 50 fly during day 4 prelims in Hangzhou. The American Record holder in the long course 50 fly (22.76), Dressel was expected to challenge for the gold medal against the likes of world record holder Nicholas Santos and defending champion Chad Le Clos.
The 22-year-old swam his first individual final of the Championships on day 3, winning silver behind Le Clos in the 100 fly in a time of 48.71.
The scratch is a bit of a surprise, but he does have a relatively busy schedule slated for tonight’s finals session, with the finals of the 4×50 free relay, the individual 50 free final, and potentially even the 4×200 relay. When the final for this event rolls around, he’ll likely have the men’s 4×50 medley and the 100 free semis shortly beforehand.
Thus far, Dressel has had a successful meet, with three gold medals in the men’s 4×100 free, the mixed 4×50 free and the mixed 4×50 medley relays, along with that silver in the 100 fly. All three of those relays were also world records, and he’s also broken the American Record twice so far in the 50 free.
In his absence, Santos qualified 1st for the semi-finals in a time of 22.41, followed by Dylan Carter (22.53) of Trinidad and Tobago and Marius Kusch (22.59) of Germany. Le Clos was 4th in 22.67.
YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE!
Every day I watch, as you stole my swimswam comment username ^^^. Loser, I came up with it first ):
And you didn’t even spell his name right.
Tell me about it
You think you got username stealing problems…
Actually I had the username for the past year since worlds. I changed it to Caeleb Dressel Will Win 8 golds…, then 9 golds, then back to 7, hence the incorrect spelling. Sorry bud.
disappointing for us but this clears up his schedule which should allow him to preform better in other places. Understood
All that high volume work and he cant do a couple more 50’s? According to MA haters they arent even real events. And why back down from racing le clos again? Step up and race like a man.
Or step up and race Morozov.
Maybe he thought it was a bad idea to have to keep workshopping his open turns at a world championship especially with a relatively busy schedule and a bigger relay workload than MA as it is. And I also don’t think he’s afraid of stepping up against a fast swimmer, we saw him go from losing to Schooling one year to coming back on him the next to cooking everyone a year later.
I hope they don’t have.Caeleb anywhere near that 200 free relay. He still has four more individual swims left.