Caeleb Dressel No-Shows 50 Fly Heats In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Caeleb Dressel of the United States didn’t show for his heat of the men’s 50 fly during day 4 prelims in Hangzhou. The American Record holder in the long course 50 fly (22.76), Dressel was expected to challenge for the gold medal against the likes of world record holder Nicholas Santos and defending champion Chad Le Clos.

The 22-year-old swam his first individual final of the Championships on day 3, winning silver behind Le Clos in the 100 fly in a time of 48.71.

The scratch is a bit of a surprise, but he does have a relatively busy schedule slated for tonight’s finals session, with the finals of the 4×50 free relay, the individual 50 free final, and potentially even the 4×200 relay. When the final for this event rolls around, he’ll likely have the men’s 4×50 medley and the 100 free semis shortly beforehand.

Thus far, Dressel has had a successful meet, with three gold medals in the men’s 4×100 free, the mixed 4×50 free and the mixed 4×50 medley relays, along with that silver in the 100 fly. All three of those relays were also world records, and he’s also broken the American Record twice so far in the 50 free.

In his absence, Santos qualified 1st for the semi-finals in a time of 22.41, followed by Dylan Carter (22.53) of Trinidad and Tobago and Marius Kusch (22.59) of Germany. Le Clos was 4th in 22.67.