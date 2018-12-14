Caeleb Dressel No-Shows 50 Fly Heats In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Caeleb Dressel of the United States didn’t show for his heat of the men’s 50 fly during day 4 prelims in Hangzhou. The American Record holder in the long course 50 fly (22.76), Dressel was expected to challenge for the gold medal against the likes of world record holder Nicholas Santos and defending champion Chad Le Clos.

The 22-year-old swam his first individual final of the Championships on day 3, winning silver behind Le Clos in the 100 fly in a time of 48.71.

The scratch is a bit of a surprise, but he does have a relatively busy schedule slated for tonight’s finals session, with the finals of the 4×50 free relay, the individual 50 free final, and potentially even the 4×200 relay. When the final for this event rolls around, he’ll likely have the men’s 4×50 medley and the 100 free semis shortly beforehand.

Thus far, Dressel has had a successful meet, with three gold medals in the men’s 4×100 free, the mixed 4×50 free and the mixed 4×50 medley relays, along with that silver in the 100 fly. All three of those relays were also world records, and he’s also broken the American Record twice so far in the 50 free.

In his absence, Santos qualified 1st for the semi-finals in a time of 22.41, followed by Dylan Carter (22.53) of Trinidad and Tobago and Marius Kusch (22.59) of Germany. Le Clos was 4th in 22.67.

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Caleb Dressel Will Win 7 Golds in Tokyo

YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE!

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Buddy

Every day I watch, as you stole my swimswam comment username ^^^. Loser, I came up with it first ):

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Buddy

And you didn’t even spell his name right.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
CAELEB DRESSEL WILL WIN 7 GOLDS IN TOKYO

Tell me about it

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Paul

You think you got username stealing problems…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 7 Golds in Tokyo

Actually I had the username for the past year since worlds. I changed it to Caeleb Dressel Will Win 8 golds…, then 9 golds, then back to 7, hence the incorrect spelling. Sorry bud.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Swammer

disappointing for us but this clears up his schedule which should allow him to preform better in other places. Understood

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jpsteady

All that high volume work and he cant do a couple more 50’s? According to MA haters they arent even real events. And why back down from racing le clos again? Step up and race like a man.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Swammer

Or step up and race Morozov.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Swimdude

Maybe he thought it was a bad idea to have to keep workshopping his open turns at a world championship especially with a relatively busy schedule and a bigger relay workload than MA as it is. And I also don’t think he’s afraid of stepping up against a fast swimmer, we saw him go from losing to Schooling one year to coming back on him the next to cooking everyone a year later.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
E Gamble

I hope they don’t have.Caeleb anywhere near that 200 free relay. He still has four more individual swims left.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!