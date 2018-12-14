Rivolta Explains Abrupt Mid-Race Exit

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Specators and other swim fans were thrown for a bit of a loop the other day when Italy’s Matteo Rivolta, the 2nd overall seed in the men’s 100 fly, failed to make it to the first wall during his prelims race, and instead, abruptly stopped after his breakout and exited the pool.

Video seemed to indicate that Rivolta had suddenly broken his streamline, but it was unclear if it was due to some sort of technical miscue on Rivolta’s part, or injury.

Rivolta briefly addressed what happened in an Instagram post a day after the race, explaining that he simply “lost position of my hands”

The caption reads:



I don’t really know how I made such a stupid mistake. But it is.

Diving into the water I lost the right position of my hands and I totally stopped so that all I could do was quit.

Deeply disappointed by myself but life goes on and hopefully it’s not all about swimming.

So grateful to everyone who has been close to me.

Love you all ❤️

#strongback “This is not happening to me, right? Not here!” It’s just been one of those days where you wanna wake up and leave it all behind.I don’t really know how I made such a stupid mistake. But it is.Diving into the water I lost the right position of my hands and I totally stopped so that all I could do was quit.Deeply disappointed by myself but life goes on and hopefully it’s not all about swimming.So grateful to everyone who has been close to me.Love you all ❤️

The 27 year-old represented Italy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he finished 25th in the 100 fly. He’s the Italian record holder in all three SCM butterfly events, holding lifetime bests of 22.83, 49.54, and 1:53.06. Anything close to his best time in the 100 would have easily put him through to finals, and that time of 49.54 would’ve placed 6th.

Rivolta’s meet is not yet over, however, as he advanced to the semifinals of the 50 fly this morning after tying for 13th in prelims.