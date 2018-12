Mondiali Hangzhou: Le Finali Del Terzo Giorno – Tutti I Risultati

27-Year-Old Orsi Busts Out Italian Record In 100 IM 27-year-old Marco Orsi is keeping his medal hopes alive in Hangzhou, notching a new Italian NR in the 100 IM.

Off The Podium, But Metella Still Lowers Own 100 Fly French Record While competing in tonight’s final of the men’s 100m butterfly, Frenchman Mehdy Metella crushed a new National Record en route to 4th place.

Dressel Comes From Behind As Americans Break WR In Mixed Medley Relay Olivia Smoliga and Kelsi Dahlia both played a crucial role in helping the Americans break the world record in the 4×50 mixed medley relay.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th Hangzhou, China Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo…

Dressel Drops 50 Free American Record Again In 20.51 Caeleb Dressel broke the American Record again to qualify 1st for the final in 20.51.

Kirill Prigoda Breaks 200 Breast World Record In 2:00.16 Kirill Prigoda broke the world record by nearly three-tenths in the men’s 200 breast.