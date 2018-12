Mondiali-Batterie Day4-Staffette Competitive-Carraro Sfiora R.I. 100Ra

2018 SC Worlds: Day Four Prelims Live Recap Olivia Smoliga has been lights-out this week in the sprint backstrokes, re-writing American records in the 50 and 100 back and winning the World title in the latter. Now, she’ll look to set herself up for another potential title in the 50 back.

Matteo Rivolta Spiega Il Ritiro Nei 100Fa E Vola In Semi Nei 50 CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center Swimswam Italia…

Rivolta Explains Abrupt Mid-Race Exit Italy’s Matteo Rivolta briefly addressed his abrupt exit from the pool immediately after the start of the 100 fly race during the Day 2 prelims of the 2018 Short Course World Championships.