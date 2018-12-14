2018 SC Worlds: Day Four Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIS SWIM-OFF

WR – Florent Manaudou – 20.26 – 5 DEC 2014

CR – Florent Manaudou – 20.26 – 5 DEC 2014

WJ – Kliment Kolesnikov – 21.24 – 13 DEC 2017

Pawel Juraszek – 20.98 Jesse Puts – 21.08

With a spot in lane 8 for the 50 free finals on the line, The Netherlands’ Jesse Puts and Poland’s Pawel Juraszek faced off after tying for 8th at 21.12 this morning. Ultimately, it was Juraszek at the wall, going 20.98 to make it into the final with Puts a tenth back at 21.08.

MEN’S 4X50 FREE RELAY – PRELIMS

WR – Russia – 1:22.60 – 6 DEC 2014

CR – Russia – 1:22.60 – 6 DEC 2014

WJ – 1:27.46 – BEST TIME

Italy – 1:24.10 Russia – 1:24.18 USA – 1:24.66 Australia – 1:24.88 South Africa – 1:25.10 Belarus – 1:25.49 Japan – 1:25.82 Germany – 1:26.22

In the first heat, it was Italy just ahead of the Americans, 1:24.10 to 1:24.66. After heat 2, where Russia won in 1:24.18, Italy will lead the way into the final tonight, followed closely by the Russians with the Americans in third.

Australia also dipped under 1:25 with a 1:24.88 to take 4th.

Jack Conger‘s 20.79 was Team USA’s only sub-21 anchor, and it was the quickest split of the field, just behind Italy’s Andrea Vergani and Russia’s Evgeny Sedov (20.80). Russia and Italy had their three men with flying starts split 20-highs, while Australia’s Cameron McEvoy (20.93) and South Africa’s Chad le Clos (20.96) split under 21 for their respective teams.

Brad Tandy (21.16) of South Africa was the quickest lead-off, just ahead of Italy’s Santo Condorelli (21.32) and the USA’s Michael Andrew (21.33).

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS

WR – Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 7 DEC 2014

CR- Etiene Medeiros – 25.67 – 7 DEC 2014

WJ – 26.13 – BEST TIME

Etiene Medeiros – 26.13 Fu Yuanhui – 26.26 Olivia Smoliga – 26.41 Maaike de Waard – 26.48 Caroline Pilhatsch – 26.51 Miyuki Takemura – 26.53 Georgia Davies/Holly Barratt – 26.56 *TIE*

World record holder Etiene Medeiros of Brazil finished a tenth ahead of the 2nd-best swimmer this morning, clocking a 26.13 to lead the way into the semifinals. She was just ahead of Fu Yuanhui, the Chinese backstroker who was 26.26 for 2nd.

Olivia Smoliga of the U.S. was third-best at 26.41 as she won the final head, with the Netherlands’ Maaike de Waard also under 26.5 at 26.48 for 4th.

Notably, American Kathleen Baker (26.77) and Australian Emily Seebohm (26.81) nearly missed the semis, finishing at 15th and 16th, respectively. Meanwhile, top seed Katinka Hosszu was a scratch.

MEN’S 50 FLY – PRELIMS

WR – Nicholas Santos – 21.75 – 6 OCT 2018

CR – Chad le Clos – 21.95 – 6 DEC 2014

– 21.95 – 6 DEC 2014 WJ – 22.43 – BEST TIME

Nicholas Santos – 22.41 Dylan Carter – 22.53 Marius Kusch – 22.59 Chad le Clos – 22.67 Takaya Yasue – 22.78 Ryan Coetzee/Mikhail Vekovishchev – 22.79 *TIE* – Yauhen Tsurkin – 22.80

World record holder Nicholas Santos was the 2nd Brazilian in as many events to take the top seed going into semis. Though he was well off of his WR, a 21.75 from the Budapest WC stop this October, Santos was 22.41, over a tenth ahead of the next-best swimmer.

That next-best swimmer was Dylan Carter of Trinidad & Tobago with a 22.53, followed closely by Germany’s Marius Kusch.

Chad le Clos of South Africa posted a 22.67 — he has the meet record, a 21.95 from 2014 in Doha. Le Clos won the 100 fly last night, where Caeleb Dressel touched 2nd, and Dressel ended up scratching this event this morning. American Michael Andrew (22.93) was off of his 22.32 American record, but will move to semis in 11th.

Brazil’s Matheus Santana and Finland’s Riku Poytakivi tied for 16th at 23.08.

