Kolesnikov Moves To #2 All-Time With WJR, Champ Records In 100 IM

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Russian junior standout Kliment Kolesnikov won his first gold medal of the 2018 Short Course World Championships in the men’s 100 individual medley, as he became the 2nd fastest performer of all-time in 50.63.

Kolesnikov had broken his junior world record of 51.35 in 50.90 in the semi-finals, and further lowers that here and also adds the Championship Record. That previously belonged to Germany’s Markus Deibler, who held the mark at 50.66 from the 2014 Championships.

Kolesnikov moves past Deibler, Ryan Lochte and Peter Mankoc to take over #2 all-time, with his countryman Vlad Morozov (50.26) the only swimmer ever to go faster. This is also the 11th fastest swim in history, as Morozov hangs onto the top-10.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 IM