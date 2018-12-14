Murphy Finally Earns Sole Possession Of 50 Back American Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Ryan Murphy of the United States finally took over sole possession of the American Record in the final of the men’s 50 backstroke, clocking a time of 22.63 to break the mark of 22.87 he had gone in the semi-finals. That swim had tied Randall Bal for the official record, with Bal having gone 22.87 back in 2008.

However, Murphy had been 22.77 earlier in the meet on the lead-off of the mixed medley relay, but officially it didn’t count for a new American Record since it was in a mixed gender event.

Additionally, Murphy’s swim tonight isn’t the fastest ever done by an American. Peter Marshall swam a time of 22.61 back in November of 2009, but since that was done during the ‘suit gap’, USA Swimming didn’t recognize it as a world record. You can read more about that here.

Marshall’s swim is still included in the all-time rankings, however, as Murphy moves up into 4th. Evgeny Rylov, who edged out Murphy for the gold, moved up to 2nd with his swim of 22.58, and Shane Ryan (22.76) and Kliment Kolesnikov (22.77) also moved up in the top-10 with their swims in the final.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 BACK