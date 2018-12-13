Ryan Murphy Ties Official American 50 Back Record In 22.87

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Similar to the situation Caeleb Dressel had in the 50 freestyle, Ryan Murphy had his 2nd fastest 50 back swim of the competition in the semi-finals but tied the American Record for the first time.

Murphy had led off the mixed medley prelim relay in 22.77, which was under the official American Record of 22.87 but wouldn’t count since it was done on the lead-off of a mixed relay.

He matched that 22.87 in tonight’s semi-final, officially equalling the mark set by Randall Bal in 2008. However, even coming into this competition Bal’s AR wasn’t the fastest time ever done by American.

That distinction belongs to Peter Marshall, who swam a time of 22.61 at the Singapore stop of the 2009 FINA World Cup. That swim occurred during the ‘suit gap’, when USA Swimming had stopped recognizing American Records done by swimmers in the tech suits. Marshall’s 22.61 previously stood as the world record.

In the all-time rankings, excluding his mixed relay lead-off, Murphy ties Bal for 13th fastest ever.

Russian Evgeny Rylov was the top qualifier for the final in a time of 22.68, lowering the Russian National Record. Murphy sits 2nd, and Xu Jiayu (22.91) and Shane Ryan (22.96) were also under 23 seconds. Ryan’s swim was a new Irish Record.