Comerford Extinguishes Manuel’s 100 Free American Record In 51.63

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Mallory Comerford broke Simone Manuel‘s American Record in the women’s 100 freestyle final in Hangzhou, putting up a time of 51.63 to sneak under Manuel’s 51.69 from the 2015 Duel in the Pool.

Comerford was way under Manuel’s record pace at the 50m mark, flipping in 24.66 to sit in a deadlock with Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands, and then she came back in 26.97 to narrowly hold onto the record. In Manuel’s swim she was out in 25.00 and came back in 26.69.

Kromowidjojo ended up winning the gold medal in 51.14, a new Championship Record, and her Dutch teammate Femke Heemskerk overtook Comerford on the back half for silver in 51.60, with the American winning bronze.

This swim moves Comerford into a tie for 9th all-time in the event, equalling Pernille Blume‘s 51.63 from the 2017 European Championships. The 21-year-old has now won five medals at the Championships with three relay golds and a silver in the 200 free in addition to this bronze. She also set the 200 free American Record in that race.

FASTEST PERFORMERS ALL-TIME, WOMEN’S 100 FREE