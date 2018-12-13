Kromowidjojo Lowers Championship Record To Win Women’s 100 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

28-year-old Ranomi Kromowidjojo broke her teammate Femke Heemskerk‘s Championship Record in the women’s 100 freestyle final, clocking in a time of 51.14 to win the gold medal. That broke Heemskerk’s record of 51.37 from the 2014 Championship in Doha.

Kromowidjojo turned dead-even with American Mallory Comerford at the 50 in 24.66, and then had the fastest back half in the field (26.48) to win the gold by almost half a second. Heemskerk moved up from 4th at the 50 into 2nd in 51.60, and Comerford took 3rd in 51.63 which was a new American Record.

Kromowidjojo owns the current Dutch Record at 50.95 from 2017, and this ties for her 3rd fastest swim ever and the 13th fastest performance of all-time. This is her second World title in this event, also winning back in 2010 in Dubai, and she also added a pair of medals in 2014 (bronze) and 2016 (silver).