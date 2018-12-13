Kromowidjojo Lowers Championship Record To Win Women’s 100 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

28-year-old Ranomi Kromowidjojo broke her teammate Femke Heemskerk‘s Championship Record in the women’s 100 freestyle final, clocking in a time of 51.14 to win the gold medal. That broke Heemskerk’s record of 51.37 from the 2014 Championship in Doha.

Kromowidjojo turned dead-even with American Mallory Comerford at the 50 in 24.66, and then had the fastest back half in the field (26.48) to win the gold by almost half a second. Heemskerk moved up from 4th at the 50 into 2nd in 51.60, and Comerford took 3rd in 51.63 which was a new American Record.

Kromowidjojo owns the current Dutch Record at 50.95 from 2017, and this ties for her 3rd fastest swim ever and the 13th fastest performance of all-time. This is her second World title in this event, also winning back in 2010 in Dubai, and she also added a pair of medals in 2014 (bronze) and 2016 (silver).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!