Ariarne Titmus Sets New World Record In Women’s 400 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Australian Ariarne Titmus swam to a new world record in the women’s 400 freestyle final, stopping the clock in 3:53.92 to break Wang Jianjiahe of China’s mark of 3:53.97 set in October. When Wang set that mark she broke the previous record of 3:54.52 held by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte.

Titmus swam head-to-head with Wang in the final, holding the lead at every single 50 to ultimately win by just over six-tenths of a second. Wang ended up winning silver in 3:54.56, and her countrymate Li Bingjie was 3rd in 3:57.99.

Titmus had narrowly missed the Australian Record in the prelims in 3:58.58, a time that ranked her 20th all-time, and now shoots up to the top of the list with this swim. Along with the world record, she erases Joanne Jackson‘s Commonwealth Record of 3:54.92 from 2009, Lauren Boyle‘s Oceanian Record of 3:55.16 from 2013, and Blair Evans‘ Aussie Record of 3:58.16 from 2011.

Check out a split comparison of the two world record swims below:

Wang, 2018 FINA World Cup Titmus, 2018 SC Worlds
26.97 26.93
29.34 (56.31) 29.15 (56.08)
29.59 (1:25.90) 29.38 (1:25.46)
29.68 (1:55.58) 29.91 (1:55.37)
29.76 (2:25.34) 29.84 (2:25.21)
29.83 (2:55.17) 29.73 (2:54.94)
29.91 (3:25.08) 29.70 (3:24.64)
28.89 (3:53.97) 29.28 (3:53.92)

Titmus’ pace was slightly ahead of Wang’s the whole way, with Wang only out-splitting her on three of the eight 50s.

Titmus now has a pair of gold medals here, also winning the 200 free on day 1.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!