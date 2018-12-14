Ariarne Titmus Sets New World Record In Women’s 400 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Australian Ariarne Titmus swam to a new world record in the women’s 400 freestyle final, stopping the clock in 3:53.92 to break Wang Jianjiahe of China’s mark of 3:53.97 set in October. When Wang set that mark she broke the previous record of 3:54.52 held by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte.

Titmus swam head-to-head with Wang in the final, holding the lead at every single 50 to ultimately win by just over six-tenths of a second. Wang ended up winning silver in 3:54.56, and her countrymate Li Bingjie was 3rd in 3:57.99.

Titmus had narrowly missed the Australian Record in the prelims in 3:58.58, a time that ranked her 20th all-time, and now shoots up to the top of the list with this swim. Along with the world record, she erases Joanne Jackson‘s Commonwealth Record of 3:54.92 from 2009, Lauren Boyle‘s Oceanian Record of 3:55.16 from 2013, and Blair Evans‘ Aussie Record of 3:58.16 from 2011.

Check out a split comparison of the two world record swims below:

Wang, 2018 FINA World Cup Titmus, 2018 SC Worlds 26.97 26.93 29.34 (56.31) 29.15 (56.08) 29.59 (1:25.90) 29.38 (1:25.46) 29.68 (1:55.58) 29.91 (1:55.37) 29.76 (2:25.34) 29.84 (2:25.21) 29.83 (2:55.17) 29.73 (2:54.94) 29.91 (3:25.08) 29.70 (3:24.64) 28.89 (3:53.97) 29.28 (3:53.92)

Titmus’ pace was slightly ahead of Wang’s the whole way, with Wang only out-splitting her on three of the eight 50s.

Titmus now has a pair of gold medals here, also winning the 200 free on day 1.