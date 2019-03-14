Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Queens Women Lower NCAA D2 Meet Record in 200 Medley Relay

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 1:38.49 2/14/2018 Queens (NC) (DaCruz, Dobson, Massaro, Prayson)
  • Meet: 1:38.65 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Massaro, Prayson, DaCruz, Dobson)

Podium:

  1. Queens (NC) – 1:38.58
  2. UCSD – 1:40.00
  3. Tampa – 1:41.44
  4. Delta State – 1:41.81
  5. Nova S’eastern – 1:42.04
  6. Simon Fraser – 1:42.31
  7. Grand Valley – 1:42.60
  8. Wayne State – 1:42.77

Queens University of Charlotte lowered their own meet record in the 200 medley relay at the end of the finals session on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. It was a fitting way to end Day One of the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships which had begun with a record in the 1000 free by West Chester University’s Georgia Wright.

Queens sophomore Rachel Massaro (24.96), senior Shelly Prayson (27.16), junior Georgia DaCruz (24.04), and senior Kyrie Dobson (22.42) combined to swam a 1:38.58 to lower the meet mark by .07 that they had set at the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships. The same quartet took down the NCAA Division II Record at the 2018 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships with 1:38.49.

  Queens, 3/14/2018 Queens, 3/13/2019 Queens, 2/14/2018
Backstroke Rachel Massaro, 25.44 (25.44) Rachel Massaro, 24.96 (24.96) Rachel Massaro, 25.32 (25.32)
Breaststroke Michelle Prayson, 52.72 (27.28) Michelle Prayson, 52.12 (27.16) Michelle Prayson, 52.47 (27.15)
Butterfly Georgia DaCruz, 1:16.57 (23.85) Georgia DaCruz, 1:16.16 (24.04) Georgia DaCruz, 1:16.36 (23.89)
Freestyle Kyrie Dobson, 1:38.65 (22.08) Kyrie Dobson, 1:38.58 (22.42) Kyrie Dobson, 1:38.49 (22.13)

Also on Wednesday night, Dobson placed 4th in the 50 free final with 22.99.

