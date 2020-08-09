Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oakland Snags Verbal Commitment from Canadian Trials Qualifier Ajete Eggers

16-year-old Ajete Eggers from Barrie, Ontario in Canada has announced her verbal commitment to Horizon League champions Oakland University for 2021-22.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Oakland University! I can’t wait to be a part of the Golden Grizzly family next year! I am so grateful for all of the help from my family throughout the recruiting process and so lucky to have met so many amazing coaches along the way. I can’t wait for the next years of my life with the Grizzlies! See you guys in 2021!! #OUpride”

Eggers attends St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Barrie and swims year-round for Barrie Trojans Swim Club. She was recently awarded the club’s Outstanding Achievement Award for the 2019-20 Season. At 2020 Winter Ontario Swimming Championships in March, she qualified for Canadian Trials in the 100 fly and 200 fly, turning in the #5 and #6 times, respectively, in Canada for 16-year-old girls. Her times of 1:02.99 and 2:20.75 were BTSC club records. In January she swam the 100/200/400 free, 200 back, and 100 fly at the Toronto Grand Prix and picked up a new PB in the 200m back (2:36.43)

Eggers will be an immediate-impact player for the Grizzlies when she arrives in Michigan next fall. Her converted 100/200 fly times would have scored in both A finals at 2020 Horizon League Championships. It took 2:06.29 in the 200 back, 2:08.30 in the 200 IM, and 1:54.18/5:06.12 in the 200/500 free to get second swims.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

  • 200 fly – 2:20.75 (2:04.27)
  • 100 fly – 1:02.99 (55.48)
  • 50 fly (relay split) – 28.69 (25.21)
  • 200 back – 2:36.43 (2:18.76)
  • 200 IM – 2:36.10 (2:17.74)
  • 200 free – 2:11.85 (1:55.90)
  • 400 free – 4:34.81 (5:07.91)

