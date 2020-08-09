Oakland Snags Verbal Commitment from Canadian Trials Qualifier Ajete Eggers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

16-year-old Ajete Eggers from Barrie, Ontario in Canada has announced her verbal commitment to Horizon League champions Oakland University for 2021-22.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Oakland University! I can’t wait to be a part of the Golden Grizzly family next year! I am so grateful for all of the help from my family throughout the recruiting process and so lucky to have met so many amazing coaches along the way. I can’t wait for the next years of my life with the Grizzlies! See you guys in 2021!! #OUpride”

Eggers attends St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Barrie and swims year-round for Barrie Trojans Swim Club. She was recently awarded the club’s Outstanding Achievement Award for the 2019-20 Season. At 2020 Winter Ontario Swimming Championships in March, she qualified for Canadian Trials in the 100 fly and 200 fly, turning in the #5 and #6 times, respectively, in Canada for 16-year-old girls. Her times of 1:02.99 and 2:20.75 were BTSC club records. In January she swam the 100/200/400 free, 200 back, and 100 fly at the Toronto Grand Prix and picked up a new PB in the 200m back (2:36.43)

Eggers will be an immediate-impact player for the Grizzlies when she arrives in Michigan next fall. Her converted 100/200 fly times would have scored in both A finals at 2020 Horizon League Championships. It took 2:06.29 in the 200 back, 2:08.30 in the 200 IM, and 1:54.18/5:06.12 in the 200/500 free to get second swims.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 fly – 2:20.75 (2:04.27)

100 fly – 1:02.99 (55.48)

50 fly (relay split) – 28.69 (25.21)

200 back – 2:36.43 (2:18.76)

200 IM – 2:36.10 (2:17.74)

200 free – 2:11.85 (1:55.90)

400 free – 4:34.81 (5:07.91)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.