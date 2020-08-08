Sprinter Katrina Mortenson Verbally Commits to Harvard Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katrina Mortenson, a rising senior at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, has verbally committed to the application process* at Harvard University. She wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University!! I am honored and blessed to be able to be joining the amazing Harvard Swim and Dive family and I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to the challenge of achieving my academic and athletic goals. Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches who have been so supportive over the years. GO CRIMSON!!❤️❤️”

Mortenson swims year-round with Alpha Aquatics and specializes in sprint free and fly. As a freshman in high school, she placed 2nd (23.68) and 3rd (51.77) in the 50/100 free at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championships before going on to the California State Meet. There, she finished 15th in the 100 free and tied for 17th in prelims of the 50. As a sophomore, she was runner-up in both events (23.30/50.16) at the Division 3 Championships and came in 15th (23.62) and 4th (49.98) at the State Meet. Mortenson competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West, swimming the 50/100/200 free and placing 22nd in the 100. Her best sprint free times come out of the 2019 high school season.

In long course, she had an outstanding meet at Mt. Hood Futures last summer. She was runner-up in the 50 free (26.22) and the 100 free (57.05) and 12th in the 100 fly (1:03.80); all three times were personal bests.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.30

100 free – 49.98

200 free – 1:51.02

100 fly – 56.98

Mortenson’s best times would have landed her in the A final of the 100 free (with junior Kennidy Quist and senior Mei Lynn Colby) and the B final of the 50 free (with freshmen Darlene Fung and Kate Hazlett) at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

