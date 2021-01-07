Seth Miller is Latest Iowa-to-Arizona Transfer After Hawkeye Program Folds

Sprinter Seth Miller has announced his transfer from the University of Iowa to Arizona following Iowa’s announcement it was cutting its program.

Miller is at least the fifth former Iowa swimmer to make the transfer to Arizona. In October, Grace Reedy, Evan Holt and Ryan Purdy announced their decision simultaneously, and then last month, Alexa Puccini announced her transfer.

The news of Iowa discontinuing the swim and dive program after this year is devastating. Words cannot express how thankful I am for what Iowa has taught me from hard work and dedication to being an even better teammate over this past year. The lessons I have learned will live on with me for the rest of my life and I cannot give enough gratitude to the coaching staff and my teammates. With that being said I am more than excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the Univeristy of Arizona! I would like to thank God, my family, current and former coaches, teammates, friends, and especially my former roommate who have supported me through this process! #BearDown 🐻⬇️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.70

100 free – 45.22

50 back – 22.80

100 back – 50.59

100 fly – 48.53

Miller is a sprinter, with his best event being the 100 fly. All of his lifetime bests in yards are from high school; he’s a 2020 graduate from Brother Rice High School in Chicago. At the 2020 Illinois HS State Championships last February, Miller was the 100 fly runner-up and the eighth-place finisher in the 100 back.

Most recently, Miller competed at the virtual U.S. Open, where he clocked lifetime bests in the 50m free (23.50) and 100m free (52.70).

In the sprint free, Arizona is led by junior Marin Ercegovic, who was 19.3/42.2 last season. Current senior Noah Reid led the team in the 100 fly last year (45.9), and current sophomore Brooks Taner is another top returner (46.8).