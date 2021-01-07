LSU Hits The Road For Meet Against Florida State

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Swimming team is making the trip to Tallahassee, Florida as they will take on Florida State from inside the Morcom Aquatics Center. The meet will begin at 1 p.m. CT.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the general public will not be admitted into the Morcom Aquatics Center for the meet.

LAST TIME OUT

Against Tulane, the Women’s Swim team had firm control of the meet from the beginning, winning 10 total events on the day. The meet began with the team of Katarina Milutinovich, Emilie Boll, Hannah Bellina, and Olivia Taylor winning the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.75.

Individually, six Tigers won their respective event, highlighted by Summer Stanfield and Taylor both winning two events. Stanfield won the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:48.74 and the 200-Yard Backstroke with a time of 1:57.78. Taylor won the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.65 and the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 56.18.

In the 400-Yard IM, Jessica Pryne won the 400-Yard IM after swimming the ninth fastest time in school history, 4:17.06. Lexi Daniels, Bellina, and Milutinovich also won events for the Tigers. Daniels won the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a time of 10:06.00, Bellina won the 200-Yard Butterfly with a time of 2:00.16, and Milutinovich won the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 50.76.

To end the meet, the team of Milutinovich, Taylor, Sarah-Grace Thompson, and Kit Hanley won the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:26.20.

Last time out for the men at the Art Adamson Invitational, Brooks Curry notched two individual wins and broke his own school record in the 50-Yard Freestyle. For the week, Curry won the 50- Free with a school record time of 19.28. He won the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 42.06, and finished in third place in the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:33.75.

Mason Nyboer also had a good week for the Tigers at the Art Adamson Invitational. He won the 1650-Yard Freestyle with a time of 15:22.94, the fifth best time in school history. He then swam the fifth best time in school history in the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a 9:15.81.

Mitch Mason notched two top-ten finishes at the Art Adamson in the 100 and 200-Yard Breaststroke. In the 100, he touched the wall in 53.69, good for eighth all-time in LSU history. He then finished the 200-Yard Breast in 1:59.18.

LIVE STATS

lsul.su/3onacTm

ORDER OF EVENTS