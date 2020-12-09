Iowa’s Alexa Puccini to Transfer to Arizona After Hawkeye Program Cut

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Illinois native and college freshman Alexa Puccini is transferring from the University of Iowa to the University of Arizona. She appears to be the fourth Hawkeye to re-route to Arizona after the Iowa program announced it was discontinuing, joining Ryan Purdy, Evan Holt and Grace Reeder.

The University of Iowa will always have a special place in my heart. As many of you know, after this year the University has decided to permanently cut both their Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive teams. I’m truly grateful for this special group of coaches and teammates who will forever be my family. With that being said, I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona. A huge thank you to the most supportive group of teammates, family and friends. BEAR DOWN!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.54

100 free – 51.53

100 back – 56.72

200 back – 2:04.19

100 fly – 55.06

200 fly – 2:03.39

200 IM – 2:05.59

Puccini was an Illinois HS A-finalist in the 50 free and B-finalist in the 100 fly at the 2019 IHSA Championships a year ago. She has been training with Iowa in her first college semester, as the program is still training through this season. At an unsanctioned intrasquad, Puccini hit lifetime bests in the 100 back (56.11), 200 back (2:02.71) and 200 IM (2:04.04), though they won’t count as official times.

“[These swims] make me super excited for when we get to start competing and a potential championship season,” said Puccini.

Puccini will join Arizona’s fly group, which was led by Kayla Filipek (54.1) and Hannah Farrow (54.3/1:58.5) last season. The Wildcats finished sixth out of eight teams at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships. She’ll get to campus next season alongside incoming freshmen Nadia Bouraoui, Alyssa Schwengel, Lexi Duchsherer, Steffi Beisel and Stella Copeland.

