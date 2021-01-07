SSPC: Claire Adams on Processing the Loss of her Olympic Dream

n the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Claire Adams, the University of Texas NCAA All-American who announced her retirement from swimming this past summer. Adams discusses her time at Texas and hits on the big learning curve she went through to make her senior season in particular so special. She also delves into her high school days at Carmel Swim Club in Indiana.

Specifically, we discuss her 2016 Olympic Trials, a meet that heading into, she was a top contender to make the US Olympic team. However, she broke her hand days before the competition and wasn’t able to match her top form. Adams sifts through the huge loss this was in her life and what it took to bounce back from that.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

