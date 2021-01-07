Former Northern Colorado Coach Will Leonhart Charged With 2 Felonies

In August of last year, we reported how University of Northern Colorado women’s swimming and diving associate head coach Will Leonhart was in critical condition after having been involved in a vehicle collision. That collision killed the passenger in the other vehicle.

Now nearly 6 months later, additional details are coming to light involving the crash, resulting in Leonhart being charged with two felonies.

According to Fort Collins police, Leonhart was driving southbound on Aug. 18, at approximately 3 p.m. when he drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle. The other vehicle’s driver emerged without serious injuries; however, the passenger of the other car, Kimberly Reed, died from multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, police reported at the time of the crash — before identifying information was released about Leonhart or Reed — that they were investigating whether alcohol played a role in the collision.

33-year-old Leonhart was since been charged with reckless driving (Class 4 felony) and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence (Class 3 felony). Greeley Tribune Class 4 felonies can carry a penalty of $2,000 to $500,000 and two to six years in prison. Class 3 felonies are one step higher and punishable by fines of $3,000 to $750,000 and may result in four to 12 years in prison.

“Will Leonhart is no longer an employee at the University of Northern Colorado,” the school’s athletic department said in a statement. “UNC will not provide any further comments or statements on this matter.”

Leonhart had been a member of Northern Colorado’s coaching staff for 2 years, with the Western Athletic Conference team earning 5 titles in his first year. He previously coached Olympians Christopher Reid of South Africa and Anton McKee of Iceland, among others, during his tenure as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama.