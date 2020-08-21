Northern Colorado Coach Will Leonhart In Critical Condition

University of Northern Colorado women’s swimming and diving associate head coach Will Leonhart is in the hospital in critical condition after having been involved in a vehicle collision earlier this week.

The official UNC Bears Swim & Dive Twitter account posted the following on Wednesday, August 19th:

Associate Head Coach Will Leonhart was involved in an accident on Tuesday that has left him in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. Keep up the fight, Coach Will!

According to local media outlet Greeley Tribune, ‘it’s unclear what injuries he sustained or what prognosis he received. Johns Hopkins indicates patients in critical condition have unstable vital signs that are not within normal limits and may be unconscious.’

Leonhart has been a member of UNC’s coaching staff for 2 years, with the Western Athletic Conference team earning 5 titles in his first year. He previously coached Christopher Reid of South Africa and Anton McKee of Iceland during his tenure as an assistant coach at the Univesity of Alabama.

The WAC Board of Directors had already voted last week to suspend all fall championship and non-championship athletic competition through the end of the calendar year. Swim and dive will now have the beginning of its season postponed through eh end of October.