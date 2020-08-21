Miami RedHawks Pick Up Verbal from Ohio D2 Bronze Medalist Jonah Karschnik

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonah Karschnik, a rising senior at Williamsburg High School in Williamsburg, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to the in-state Miami University RedHawks swimming and diving team for 2021-22.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me make this decision. Love and Honor.”

Karschnik swims for his high school and placed 3rd in the 100 fly (50.17) at the Ohio High School Division 2 State Championships in February. He was also an A-finalist in the 500 free (6th place) and earned PBs in both events at the 2020 state meet. In club swimming, Karschnik recently moved to Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA from Mercy Healthplex Sea Wolves whom he represented in December at 2019 JAGS Winter Invite when he notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free. At the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, he improved in the 50 back and 50 fly, while at last summer’s LCM version of that meet, he swam to personal bests in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 50/100 fly. Karschnik is a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:53.11

100 fly – 50.17

500 free – 4:41.16

200 free – 1:43.39

100 free – 47.62

50 free – 22.73

Karschnik is part of the Sole Bros. organization that collects and distributes athletic shoes to underprivileged children in foreign countries. He will join the RedHawks in the fall of 2021 with times that would score at the MAC Championships. He would have made the B final in the 200 fly and would have been just on the B-final bubble in the 100 fly (it took 50.11 to make it back). In the freestyle events, it took 21.23/46.74/1:42.10/4:37.32 to score (MAC only runs an A final and a B final at their championship meet).

