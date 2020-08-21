SwimSwam Podcast: Mark Gangloff on UNC Team Culture During COVID

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Mark Gangloff, head coach at the University of North Carolina. Gangloff started by talking in-depth about his days at Auburn, under the likes of David Marsh and Dave Durden, and how that influenced his coaching style moving forward at Missouri and now North Carolina. Gangloff also spoke to UNC having to pause its athletics and navigating through these uncertain times as the leader of a program.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES