SwimSwam Podcast: Mark Gangloff on UNC Team Culture During COVID

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Mark Gangloff, head coach at the University of North Carolina. Gangloff started by talking in-depth about his days at Auburn, under the likes of David Marsh and Dave Durden, and how that influenced his coaching style moving forward at Missouri and now North Carolina. Gangloff also spoke to UNC having to pause its athletics and navigating through these uncertain times as the leader of a program.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

