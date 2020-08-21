NC State Moves Classes Online, Chancellor References Off-Campus Parties

NC State will move its remaining in-person and hybrid classes to fully online courses starting next week. The school’s chancellor said parties at off-campus apartments and Greek Village houses have led to COVID-19 clusters.

Chancellor Randy Woodson called the announcement “disappointing,” and thanked students and staff who followed guidelines to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This week we’ve seen a rapidly increasing trend in COVID-19 infections in the NC State community,” Woodson wrote, with more than 500 students in quarantine and isolation. The school had already moved a majority of its courses to online experiences, but will now transition the remaining in-person and hybrid courses to fully online, beginning Monday, August 24.

Woodson wrote that the school got reports of “large parties in off-campus apartments,” leading to three identified COVID-19 clusters in the last two days alone. Woodson says that at least seven Greek houses (fraternities and sororities) have been quarantined with positive cases.

The NC State athletic department released a statement saying that student-athletes would continue to attend online classes, and that the school expects to compete in sports this fall.

NC State follows the lead of state and conference rival UNC, which moved its classes online earlier this week. A few days after that announcement, UNC also shut down all athletics for a 24-hour period.

Other Power-5 schools switching to fully online school as of this week after previously planning for some in-person instruction: Michigan State and Notre Dame.