George Washington Reels in Verbal Commitment from Ireland’s Julia Knox

George Washington has picked up a verbal commitment for the fall of 2021 from Ireland’s Julia Knox. An IM specialist, Knox competed for Ireland at the 2018 European Junior Championships in the 200 IM and 800 free relay. Knox swims for Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club, and also gave a StrengthFarm, a strength and conditioning facility in Rathfriland.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Washington University! I would like to thank @BanbridgeASC and @strength_farm for the ongoing support. I can’t wait to join the team! @GWSwimDive @GWCoachBThom #raisehigh pic.twitter.com/Vsz9y3PQO2 — Julia Knox (@Julia_Knox_) August 18, 2020

Julia will add significant depth to George Washington in a number of events. Hailing from Ireland, Knox hasn’t yet raced SCY (Short Course Yards). That being said, here are Knox’s personal bests in her top events LCM & SCM:

LCM

200 IM – 2:18.62

400 IM – 4:52.62

100 breast – 1:13.18

200 free – 2:05.44

200 breast – 2:34.91

SCM

When converting her top times to SCY, Knox would have been in the top 2 on George Washington’s team last season in each of her top events. The George Washington women’s team are the defending Atlantic-10 Conference champions.

