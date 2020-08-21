Iowa Projects Lost Revenue of $100M, Rules Out Fundraising To Save Cut Teams

The University of Iowa says postponing fall sports cost the school about $100 million in lost revenue, and ruled out the possibility of fundraising to save the cut swimming & diving programs.

Iowa announced today that it would be cutting four sports teams – including women’s and men’s swimming & diving – at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school sent out an open letter from school president Bruce Harreld and athletic director Gary Barta, along with a FAQ or ‘frequently asked questions’ document about the cuts.

“With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year,” the letter says. “A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.”

One important note: Iowa called its decision “final,” and ruled out the possibility of donors or fundraising campaigns reinstating any of the four cut programs.

“While we are grateful for our many loyal and generous donors, private support simply cannot meet the escalating and compounding costs of supporting excellence across the board,” the FAQ document says. The school also says that school endowments typically have restrictions on how the money is used, and said endowments themselves also can’t support the costs of the cut teams.

Several other cut programs this offseason have attempted to fundraise their way back to reinstatement, but no teams have yet been reinstated. A campaign to save East Carolina’s team raised upwards of $700,000, but the athletic director has suggested the program needs $1.6 million a year to bring the team back. Dartmouth has raised about $1.3 million and has argued that cutting swimming & diving, among a few other sports, has reduced the athletic department’s Asian-American student population.