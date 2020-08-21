High-Level International Meets For September 2020

Although the 2020 FINA World Cup Series has officially been cancelled, there are plenty of meets to look forward to over the next several months.

As the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions continue to slowly ease around the world, the swimming competition calendar is expanding, with meets like the 2020 Sette Colli having taken place in August.

Looking forward to September, we have several Japanese meets on the horizon, along with some Australian action across several states.

Feel free to let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed for September 2020.

7/18 – 09/30 43rd National Junior Olympic Cup (continuing virtually by prefecture, JPN)

09/04 – 09/06 Swimming West Australia Short Course Championships (West AUS)

09/05 – 09/05 Marion ‘Back in the Game’ Short Course Meet (South AUS)

09/05 – 09/06 Int. Rheinfallmeeting (SUI)

09/05 – 09/05 Season Opening Match – Nijmegen (NED)

09/06 – 09/06 City Cup Teil 1 (Nur auf Einladung) (SUI)

09/12 – 09/12 South Australia Division 1 Meet (AUS)

09/14 – 09/16 74th National Sports Festival (JPN)

09/19 – 09/19 Hajós Alfréd Cup III (HUN)



09/25 – 09/27 Queensland Short Course Championships (AUS)

09/27 – 09/27 2020 Season Opener (HUN)