Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For September 2020

Although the 2020 FINA World Cup Series has officially been cancelled, there are plenty of meets to look forward to over the next several months.

As the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions continue to slowly ease around the world, the swimming competition calendar is expanding, with meets like the 2020 Sette Colli having taken place in August.

Looking forward to September, we have several Japanese meets on the horizon, along with some Australian action across several states.

Feel free to let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed for September 2020.

7/18 – 09/30 43rd National Junior Olympic Cup (continuing virtually by prefecture, JPN)

09/04 – 09/06 Swimming West Australia Short Course Championships (West AUS)
09/05 – 09/05 Marion ‘Back in the Game’ Short Course Meet (South AUS)
09/05 – 09/06 Int. Rheinfallmeeting (SUI)
09/05 – 09/05 Season Opening Match – Nijmegen (NED)
09/06 – 09/06 City Cup Teil 1 (Nur auf Einladung) (SUI)

09/12 – 09/12 South Australia Division 1 Meet (AUS)
09/14 – 09/16 74th National Sports Festival (JPN)
09/19 – 09/19 Hajós Alfréd Cup III (HUN)

09/25 – 09/27 Queensland Short Course Championships (AUS)
09/27 – 09/27 2020 Season Opener (HUN)

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!