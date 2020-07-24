High-Level International Meets For August 2020

With the next edition of the Summer Olympic Games fewer than 100 days away, swimmers are narrowing their focus once again on their Tokyo target now that coronavirus-pandemic-related restrictions are slowly continuing to be lifted.

While some swimmers are just now getting back to even being able to practice, such as those in Northern Ireland and Scotland, others are engaging in their first competitions after several weeks or even months-long lockdown.

Below are the high-level international meets as we know them for the month of August, but calendars are still taking shape minute-by-minute. Let me know in the comments of any I may have missed.

07/18 – 09/30 43rd National Junior Olympic Cup (virtual by prefecture, JPN)

07/20 – 08/08 Italian Junior Championships (virtual by region, ITA)

08/01 – 08/05 Austrian Championships (AUT)

08/01 – 08/01 ZPC Hoogeveen (NED)

08/11 – 08/12 LPF Sprint Cup (LTU)

08/14 – 08/16 LOULÉ 2020 (POR)

08/20 – 08/23 New Zealand Secondary School Championships (NZL)

08/27 – 08/30 Bulgarian Open Championships (BUL)

08/29 – 08/30 Queensland SC Prep Meet (AUS)