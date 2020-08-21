Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #191

by Dan Dingman 0

August 21st, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  8 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up
    600 swim @8:30
    8 x 50 swim build @:45
    24 x 25 (2 drill, 2 kick, 2 swim) @:30
    8 x 50 fast turns @:50
    8 x 25 swim @:25
Free 2x
    3 x 100 DPS @ 1:25
    3 x 100 DPS + OK @ 1:25
    3 x 100 long and strong @ 1:25
    2 x 100 desc 1-2 @ 1:15
Kick/swim 2x odd free even no free
    100 kick @ 2:00
    100 OK swim free @ 1:20
    2 x 50 build/fast kick @ 1:00
    100 kick @ 2:00
    4 x 25 sprint kick @ :30
Main set
    2 x 50 back @ :50
    2 x 50 back/br @ :50
    1 x 75 (50 back, 25 Br) @ 1:15
    3 x 25 fast back @ :30
    1 x 150 (75 back/75 br) @ 2:30
    2 x 50 br @ :50
    2 x 50 br/fr @ :50
    1 x 75 (50br, 25 fr)
    3 x 25 fast br @ :30
    1 x 150 (75 br, 75 fr) @ 2:30
    

View on commitswimming.com

Chris Cipolla
Head Coach Director of Competitive aquatics, Westfield Ymca

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!