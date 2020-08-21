Daily Swim Coach Workout #191

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @8:30

8 x 50 swim build @:45

24 x 25 (2 drill, 2 kick, 2 swim) @:30

8 x 50 fast turns @:50

8 x 25 swim @:25

Free 2x

3 x 100 DPS @ 1:25

3 x 100 DPS + OK @ 1:25

3 x 100 long and strong @ 1:25

2 x 100 desc 1-2 @ 1:15

Kick/swim 2x odd free even no free

100 kick @ 2:00

100 OK swim free @ 1:20

2 x 50 build/fast kick @ 1:00

100 kick @ 2:00

4 x 25 sprint kick @ :30

Main set

2 x 50 back @ :50

2 x 50 back/br @ :50

1 x 75 (50 back, 25 Br) @ 1:15

3 x 25 fast back @ :30

1 x 150 (75 back/75 br) @ 2:30

2 x 50 br @ :50

2 x 50 br/fr @ :50

1 x 75 (50br, 25 fr)

3 x 25 fast br @ :30

1 x 150 (75 br, 75 fr) @ 2:30

