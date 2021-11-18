Matteo Rivolta Puts Up 49.05 100 Fly Italian Record, #5 Performer All Time

2021 ISL Playoff Match 3

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

While competing on day 1 of this ISL Season 3 Playoff Match #3, Italian Matteo Rivolta put up a big-time swim in the men’s 100m butterfly en route to capturing the top spot of the field.

Touching in the wall in a time of 49.05, Rivolta of the Aqua Centurions represented just one of two swimmers to dip under the 50-second threshold, joined by runner-up Camden Murphy (49.88) of DC Trident. With his victory, 30-year-old Rivolta raked in a much-needed 15 points for his team, with the last 4 finishers all getting jackpotted by the Italian.

On a personal level, Rivolta’s mark here checks in as a new lifetime best, easily overtaking his previous career-quickest of 49.54 from 2017. That swim took place on the FINA World Cup Series, with Rivolta having split 23.22/26.32 in that 4-year-old outing which represented the national record entering this meet.

Tonight, Rivolta took it out in 22.73 and brought it home in 26.32 to nearly crack the 49-second threshold.

With his 49.05 performance, Rivolta now becomes the 5th fastest men’s SCM 100 fly performer in history.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performers