Brooks Curry Hits 47-Flat 100 Back at Art Adamson Day 2 Prelims

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Day 2 of competition is underway at the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational, where USC got out to an early lead on Day 1.

USC junior Isabelle Odgers, who won the 200 IM on Wednesday, put up the fastest women’s 400 IM of the morning, going 4:14.92 (55.63/1:06.23/1:10.48/1:02.58). Her sophomore teammate Nicole Pavlopoulou was the No. 2 qualifier at 4:17.12, a best time by over a second, and LSU junior Jolee Liles was third at 4:17.18.

On the men’s side, Texas A&M junior Anze Arzen had the top time at 3:46.55 (52.01/57.33/1:03.90/53.31). His freshman teammate Munzy Kabbara was the No. 2 qualifier with a best time of 3:46.77, and sophomore teammate Vince Ribeiro was third with a 3:47.50. A&M also had the No. 4 qualifier in Andres Puente Bustamenta, who went 3:47.53. Former Aggie Shaine Casas was entered in the event, but scratched.

USC had the top seven of eight qualifiers in the women’s 100 fly. Calypso Sheridan was the top swimmer, going 52.66, narrowly a best time. Kaitlyn Dobler was second at 53.39, a best time by nearly half a second, and Makenna Turner third at 53.42 — also a best time. It also appears that junior Laticia Transom swam her first collegiate 100 fly, going 53.53.

USC junior Alexei Sancov led the men’s 100 fly with a 46.11, a best time by .32 seconds. TCU sophomore Piotr Sadlowski was the No. 2 qualifier at 47.37, followed by USC junior Jackson Odgers at 47.45, also a best time by three tenths.

Texas A&M sophomore Chloe Stepanek had the top women’s 200 free, going 1:45.02. LSU junior Katarina Milutinovich followed in 1:47.48 and USC freshman Marlene Kahler — an Austrian swimmer with limited yards experience — was third in 1:48.41, a best time.

Texas A&M senior Kaloyan Bratanov led the men’s 200 free in 1:35.06, followed by USC sophomore Max Saunders at 1:35.52 and teammate Victor Johansson at 1:36.23 (a best time).

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler, who owns the fastest time in the nation this year at 57.95, was the top qualifier in the women’s 100 breast with a 59.91. Nevada senior Donna dePolo followed in 1:00.60 and her classmate Wiktoria Samula was this at 1:01.16.

On the men’s side, USC’s Trent Pellini swam what would have been the fastest 100 breast in the country this season had it not been for Ben Patton racing around the same time at the Mizzou Invite. Pellini went 51.63, a best time by .13, while Patton was 51.50. TCU’s Janis Silins was second with a 52.31 and teammate Jadon Wuilliez was third with a 52.72, a best time by over a second for the England native.

TCU’s Rylee Moore was the top qualifier in the women’s 100 back, going 53.78. USC freshman Jade Hannah was second in 53.92 and Texas A&M freshman Kaitlyn Owens was third with a 54.01.

Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski led the men’s 100 back in 46.83, but it was LSU sprinter Brooks Curry in second with a 47.07 — a massive best time that puts him in the top 20 nationwide. The Olympian Curry, who typically opts for the 50/100/200 free, appears to have only swum one other 100 back in college: at a dual meet in January 2020 where he went a then-best time of 48.66. For reference, a 46-mid would have been competitive in the A-final at the 2021 SEC Championships.

Shaine Casas also scratched the 100 back after sitting out the 400 IM earlier in the session.