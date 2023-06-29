Jason Zhao Moves Up To #8 All-Time in 15-16 Age Group With 1:49.09 200 Free

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

Jason Zhao of Mason Manta Rays swam a 1:49.09 in the men’s 200 freestyle Wednesday night in Indianapolis. That swim moved him up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group for the event.

15-16 Boys All-Time Top LCM 200 Freestyle

Maximus Williamson, 1:47.62 (2023) Luca Urlando, 1:47.73 (2019) Carson Foster, 1:48.57 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, 1:48.64 (2013) Jake Magahey, 1:48.65 (2018) Kaii Winkler, 1:49.02 (2023) Drew Kibler, 1:49.04 (2016) Jason Zhao, 1:49.09 (2023)

After his prelims swim of 1:49.42, Zhao sat at #11 all-time. Coming into the meet Zhao had a personal best of 1:51.08 which he swam a month ago. His previous best time before this season was a 1:53.39 which he swam at Summer Juniors last August.

Notably, Williamson broke the National Age Group (NAG) record this morning for the 15-16 age group as he swam a 1:47.62 in prelims, meaning that two of the top 10 times for the age group have been done today.

Zhao swam a personal best on day 1 in the 100 free and is the 34th seed in the 400 free later in the meet.