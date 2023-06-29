Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jason Zhao Moves Up To #8 All-Time in 15-16 Age Group With 1:49.09 200 Free

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

Jason Zhao of Mason Manta Rays swam a 1:49.09 in the men’s 200 freestyle Wednesday night in Indianapolis. That swim moved him up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group for the event.

15-16 Boys All-Time Top LCM 200 Freestyle

  1. Maximus Williamson, 1:47.62 (2023)
  2. Luca Urlando, 1:47.73 (2019)
  3. Carson Foster, 1:48.57 (2018)
  4. Caeleb Dressel, 1:48.64 (2013)
  5. Jake Magahey, 1:48.65 (2018)
  6. Kaii Winkler, 1:49.02 (2023)
  7. Drew Kibler, 1:49.04 (2016)
  8. Jason Zhao, 1:49.09 (2023)

After his prelims swim of 1:49.42, Zhao sat at #11 all-time. Coming into the meet Zhao had a personal best of 1:51.08 which he swam a month ago. His previous best time before this season was a 1:53.39 which he swam at Summer Juniors last August.

Notably, Williamson broke the National Age Group (NAG) record this morning for the 15-16 age group as he swam a 1:47.62 in prelims, meaning that two of the top 10 times for the age group have been done today.

Zhao swam a personal best on day 1 in the 100 free and is the 34th seed in the 400 free later in the meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!