Thomas Heilman, Anna Moesch Highlight Richmond Super Sectional As Tune Up For Trials

2024 Richmond Super Sectional

May 16-19, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Richmond, VA

Psych Sheets

Livestream

The Eastern Zone will host its “Super Sectional” with athletes coming from anywhere within the zone. With less than a month before the US Olympic Trials, some of the top junior names will be use the meet as a tune up for Trials.

The biggest name at the meet includes Thomas Heilman who made the 2023 US World Championship team in both the 100 and 200 butterfly events. Heilman will swim both butterfly events in Richmond and is the top seed in both. He will also get some sprint freestyle in as he is the top seed in the 100 free and #5 seed in the 50 freestyle.

Also highlighting the boys side of the meet is Nathan Szobota who is the #4 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2025 and is committed to Notre Dame. Szobota represented the US last fall at the 2023 World Junior Championships. Last summer, he also finished 2nd in the 800 freestyle at US Summer Juniors. Here in Richmond, he is the top seed in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. He also will get some backstroke in as he is entered in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes as well as the 50 freestyle.

On the girls side of the meet, Anna Moesch looks to tune up before Trials. Like Szobota, Moesch also swam at World Juniors last fall for the US and she finished 3rd in the 100 freestyle. Just over a month ago at SCY Y-Nationals, Moesch swam personal best times in all of her primary events including the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles. She will look to tune up and turn that success into the long course pool as well as she is entered in six events in Richmond including as the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as the #2 seed behind Kayla Wilson who swims collegiately for Stanford.

Moesch’s club teammate Emily Thompson also highlights the psych sheets. A Stanford commit, Thompson also swam numerous best times at Y-Nationals last month and looks to turn that into LCM success as well. Thompson is the top seed in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke.

Numerous collegiate teams are also on the psych sheets including men from Princeton, Navy, and Virginia Tech.