Tristan Jankovics Drops 5 Seconds To Hit Olympic Qualifying Time In 400 IM At Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet 

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)
  • Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian Johns (2008)
  • 2021 Champion: Collyn Gagne – 4:18.65
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:12.50/4:13.76

Top 10:

    1. Tristan Jankovics (RCAQ) — 4:11.74 *Olympic Qualifying Time*
    2. Lorne Wigginton (HP-CON) — 4:13.60
    3. Collyn Gagne (LOSC) — 4:16.90
    4. Eric Brown (PCSC) — 4:18.29
    5. Benjamin Cote (KSC) — 4:20.67
    6. Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) — 4:21.00
    7. Carter Scheffel (BRANT) — 4:25.78
    8. Jacob Gallant (FAST) — 4:27.30
    9. Sebastian Barboza (CAMO) — 4:31.73
    10. Eduard-Daniel Rusu (CAMO) — 4:32.13

Tristan Jankovics dropped over five seconds off of his best time coming into Canadian Trials to earn the Olympic Qualifying Time in the men’s 400 IM winning in a 4:11.74 on Tuesday night, getting under the qualifying time of a 4:12.50. Jankovics will be the first Canadian man in the 400 IM at an Olympic Games since the 2012 London Olympics where Alec Page swam a 4:19.17 in prelims to finish 23rd.

Jankovics, who swims collegiately for Ohio State, had a best time of a 4:17.40 coming into the meet which he swam at the beginning of August in 2023. Just last month at the Canadian Open, Jankovics did not even swim the event there. The event was also not in his lineup at last year’s Canadian Trials as he swam the three backstroke events at 2023 Trials. It also was not in his lineup at 2022 Canadian Trials.

This past winter, Jankovics improved in the short course yards (SCY) pool in the 400 IM as he went from a 3:45.32 in 2023 to a 3:38.49 in 2024. He was 8th in the event at the 2024 NCAA Championships which was encouraging for his potential improvement in the long course meters (LCM) pool. Today, he showed that potential.

After swimming a personal best time of a 4:15.68 this morning, Jankovics blasted a 4:11.74 tonight to qualify for his first Olympic Games. Second place finisher Lorne Wigginton, who is committed to Michigan for this fall, missed the qualifying time by just over a second swimming a 4:13.60.

The event has greatly progressed for Canada in the last three years. At the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, it took a 4:18.65 to win the event and a 4:24.35 to make the podium. Tonight, four swimmers were under the previous winning time and six would have made the podium in 2021.

0
