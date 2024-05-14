Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canadian Women Breaststrokers Still Have Medley Relay Work To Do

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

We entered day two of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials with more swift times thrown down at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Among the events on tonight’s agenda was the women’s 100m breaststroke, which saw a battle to the wall with fewer than .32 separating the top 3 performers.

Getting to the wall first was Sophie Angus with the 25-year-old stopping the clock in a time of 1:06.96 as the sole sub-1:07 swimmer of the field.

Directly behind was Kelsey Wog who notched 1:07.00 for silver as Sydney Pickrem rounded out the podium in 1:07.27.

None of the top finishers dipped under the Olympic Qualification time of 1:06.79 needed to earn an individual berth for Paris 2024. However, the final did bring about some implications for the Canadian women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Canadian women won bronze in the medley relay event at the 2020 Olympic Games and at the 2024, 2023 and 2022 editions of the World Championships.

The breaststroke leg has changed up across the elite competitions, with Rachel Nicol serving duties in 2022 while Angus raced on the 2023 and 2024 relays.

At the Luxembourg Euro Meet this past January, 21-year-old Shona Braton put her hat in the ring with a solid 1:06.59 performance in the individual 100m breast. That outing rendered her Canada’s 6th-fastest performer ever in the event.

However, Braton mustered just 1:07.54 this evening to place 4th at these Canadian Olympic Trials.

Before Braton’s head-turning outing in January, it was 17-year-old Alexanne Lepage who made some noise at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

There in Netanya, Lepage punched a time of 1:06.58 to take the gold, becoming Canada’s 5th-quickest. performer in the process. That looked promising for the teen to take on the medley relay role if not an individual Olympic berth. However tonight she clocked 1:07.59 to fall to 5th in the Olympic Trials final.

Angus turning in the top time of 1:06.96 now positions her as the breaststroke leg medley relay go-to for Paris. But she’ll need to crank out something spectacular to contest the likes of the United States and Australia. The former saw Lydia Jacoby throw down a split of 1:05.03 while the latter had Chelse Hodges register 1:05.57 on their respective breaststroke legs at the 2020 Olympic Games to finish ahead of Canada.

Andy
48 minutes ago

Are they able to do a time trial at the end of the meet to try and get the times?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Andy
36 minutes ago

They’re holding time trials sessions every day of the meet: https://results.swimming.ca/2024_Olympic_Paralympic_Time_Trials/

Reina Liu (14, trains in North Carolina) going 2:03.99 in the 200 free is the best time I’ve seen through two days. None of the big names have tried yet. But I *believe* the Time Trials should be counted as Olympic qualifying events.

0
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Braden Keith
32 minutes ago

I wish SwimAus would hold time trials of 50 strokes at Olympic trials.

0
-1
Reply
Just Keep Swimming
Reply to  Troyy
6 minutes ago

That’s what Nationals are for. Trials are just for trials.

0
0
Reply
Andy
48 minutes ago

Can they take Braton for an individual swim if she’s swum an A time within the qualifying period?

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Andy
35 minutes ago

Yep, that’s the 3rd step of the selection procedure.

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Andy
25 minutes ago

They would have to choose her under the “to enhance relays” section, because Priority 5 for swimmers who hit “A” cuts at other meets is only supposed to apply to swimmers who were top 2 at Trials.

0
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

comment image

0
-2
Reply
Rafael
1 hour ago

Talking about usa and australia while china might actually be even ahead of australia

4
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Rafael
1 hour ago

Based on what we currently know I agree but Australia still has trials to come and China has a habit of underperforming in the women’s medley relay.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Troyy
2
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Rafael
22 minutes ago

Smith, Regan – 57.74 dated 13 Apr 2024
Jacoby, Lydia – 1:05.74 dated 11 Apr 2024
Huske, Torri – 55.68 dated 12 Apr 2024
Douglass, Kate – 52.98 dated 11 Apr 2024

Lydia Jacoby could definitely improve upon the most recent performance in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the 2024 Longhorn Elite Invite.

The University of Virginia women’s swimming team is absent from the 2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic. That’s disappointing to say the least.

Plenty of work yet to be done in the W 100 BR and W 100 FR.

1
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
1 hour ago

Medals are AUS, USA, and CHN. I don’t see Canada in the picture.

5
-1
Reply
Verram
1 hour ago

You can pretty much copy and paste this storyline for Australian Trials haha

0
0
Reply

