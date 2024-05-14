Canadian Women Breaststrokers Still Have Medley Relay Work To Do

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

We entered day two of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials with more swift times thrown down at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Among the events on tonight’s agenda was the women’s 100m breaststroke, which saw a battle to the wall with fewer than .32 separating the top 3 performers.

Getting to the wall first was Sophie Angus with the 25-year-old stopping the clock in a time of 1:06.96 as the sole sub-1:07 swimmer of the field.

Directly behind was Kelsey Wog who notched 1:07.00 for silver as Sydney Pickrem rounded out the podium in 1:07.27.

None of the top finishers dipped under the Olympic Qualification time of 1:06.79 needed to earn an individual berth for Paris 2024. However, the final did bring about some implications for the Canadian women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Canadian women won bronze in the medley relay event at the 2020 Olympic Games and at the 2024, 2023 and 2022 editions of the World Championships.

The breaststroke leg has changed up across the elite competitions, with Rachel Nicol serving duties in 2022 while Angus raced on the 2023 and 2024 relays.

At the Luxembourg Euro Meet this past January, 21-year-old Shona Braton put her hat in the ring with a solid 1:06.59 performance in the individual 100m breast. That outing rendered her Canada’s 6th-fastest performer ever in the event.

However, Braton mustered just 1:07.54 this evening to place 4th at these Canadian Olympic Trials.

Before Braton’s head-turning outing in January, it was 17-year-old Alexanne Lepage who made some noise at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

There in Netanya, Lepage punched a time of 1:06.58 to take the gold, becoming Canada’s 5th-quickest. performer in the process. That looked promising for the teen to take on the medley relay role if not an individual Olympic berth. However tonight she clocked 1:07.59 to fall to 5th in the Olympic Trials final.

Angus turning in the top time of 1:06.96 now positions her as the breaststroke leg medley relay go-to for Paris. But she’ll need to crank out something spectacular to contest the likes of the United States and Australia. The former saw Lydia Jacoby throw down a split of 1:05.03 while the latter had Chelse Hodges register 1:05.57 on their respective breaststroke legs at the 2020 Olympic Games to finish ahead of Canada.