Canadian Women Breaststrokers Still Have Medley Relay Work To Do

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
We entered day two of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials with more swift times thrown down at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Among the events on tonight’s agenda was the women’s 100m breaststroke, which saw a battle to the wall with fewer than .32 separating the top 3 performers.
Getting to the wall first was Sophie Angus with the 25-year-old stopping the clock in a time of 1:06.96 as the sole sub-1:07 swimmer of the field.
Directly behind was Kelsey Wog who notched 1:07.00 for silver as Sydney Pickrem rounded out the podium in 1:07.27.
None of the top finishers dipped under the Olympic Qualification time of 1:06.79 needed to earn an individual berth for Paris 2024. However, the final did bring about some implications for the Canadian women’s 4x100m medley relay.
Canadian women won bronze in the medley relay event at the 2020 Olympic Games and at the 2024, 2023 and 2022 editions of the World Championships.
The breaststroke leg has changed up across the elite competitions, with Rachel Nicol serving duties in 2022 while Angus raced on the 2023 and 2024 relays.
At the Luxembourg Euro Meet this past January, 21-year-old Shona Braton put her hat in the ring with a solid 1:06.59 performance in the individual 100m breast. That outing rendered her Canada’s 6th-fastest performer ever in the event.
However, Braton mustered just 1:07.54 this evening to place 4th at these Canadian Olympic Trials.
Before Braton’s head-turning outing in January, it was 17-year-old Alexanne Lepage who made some noise at the 2023 World Junior Championships.
There in Netanya, Lepage punched a time of 1:06.58 to take the gold, becoming Canada’s 5th-quickest. performer in the process. That looked promising for the teen to take on the medley relay role if not an individual Olympic berth. However tonight she clocked 1:07.59 to fall to 5th in the Olympic Trials final.
Angus turning in the top time of 1:06.96 now positions her as the breaststroke leg medley relay go-to for Paris. But she’ll need to crank out something spectacular to contest the likes of the United States and Australia. The former saw Lydia Jacoby throw down a split of 1:05.03 while the latter had Chelse Hodges register 1:05.57 on their respective breaststroke legs at the 2020 Olympic Games to finish ahead of Canada.
Are they able to do a time trial at the end of the meet to try and get the times?
They’re holding time trials sessions every day of the meet: https://results.swimming.ca/2024_Olympic_Paralympic_Time_Trials/
Reina Liu (14, trains in North Carolina) going 2:03.99 in the 200 free is the best time I’ve seen through two days. None of the big names have tried yet. But I *believe* the Time Trials should be counted as Olympic qualifying events.
I wish SwimAus would hold time trials of 50 strokes at Olympic trials.
That’s what Nationals are for. Trials are just for trials.
Can they take Braton for an individual swim if she’s swum an A time within the qualifying period?
Yep, that’s the 3rd step of the selection procedure.
They would have to choose her under the “to enhance relays” section, because Priority 5 for swimmers who hit “A” cuts at other meets is only supposed to apply to swimmers who were top 2 at Trials.
Talking about usa and australia while china might actually be even ahead of australia
Based on what we currently know I agree but Australia still has trials to come and China has a habit of underperforming in the women’s medley relay.
Smith, Regan – 57.74 dated 13 Apr 2024
Jacoby, Lydia – 1:05.74 dated 11 Apr 2024
Huske, Torri – 55.68 dated 12 Apr 2024
Douglass, Kate – 52.98 dated 11 Apr 2024
Lydia Jacoby could definitely improve upon the most recent performance in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the 2024 Longhorn Elite Invite.
The University of Virginia women’s swimming team is absent from the 2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic. That’s disappointing to say the least.
Plenty of work yet to be done in the W 100 BR and W 100 FR.
Medals are AUS, USA, and CHN. I don’t see Canada in the picture.
You can pretty much copy and paste this storyline for Australian Trials haha