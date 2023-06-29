Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Break 50 Fly American Record (2023 U.S. Trials Day 2 Race Videos)

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was another action packed finals session in Indianapolis. There were American records, U.S. Open records, personal bests, and even more swimmers claiming spots on the Worlds team for the first time in their careers.

Catch up on all the action below, with the championship finals in event order below.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Claire Weinstein (SAND) — 1:55.26
  2. Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 1:55.28
  3. Bella Sims (SAND) — 1:56.08
  4. Erin Gemmell (NCAP) — 1:56.23
  5. Alex Shackell (CSC) — 1:56.70
  6. Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:56.91
  7. Anna Peplowski (ISC) — 1:57.59
  8. Alex Walsh (NAC) — 1:58.16

Weinstein had a monster split on the third 50 (29.47) to move up from fourth to second, trailing Katie Ledecky. Then, she powered home in 29.35, the fastest split in the field to pass Ledecky for the win.

It’s a lifetime best for the 16-year-old, dropping another second from the best she swam in prelims.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 1:45.18
  2. Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:45.63
  3. Drew Kibler (CSC) — 1:45.75
  4. Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 1:46.25
  5. Baylor Nelson (AGS) — 1:46.51
  6. Henry McFadden (JW) — 1:47.02
  7. Zane Grothe (BCH) — 1:47.07
  8. Coby Carrozza (TXLA) — 1:47.10

Like Weinstein, Luke Hobson used a strong back half to power himself to the win ahead of Olympians Kieran Smith and Drew KiblerHobson was just off the best time he swam in prelims, but 1:45.18 was enough to secure a spot on his first Worlds team.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Lilly King (ISC) — 2:20.95
  2. Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 2:21.22
  3. Annie Lazor (ISC) — 2:25.86
  4. Kaitlyn Dobler (TROJ) — 2:26.47
  5. Anna Keating (CA-Y) — 2:26.71
  6. Emma Weber (CA-Y) — 2:27.08
  7. Isabelle Odgers (TROJ) — 2:27.59
  8. Piper Enge (BC) — 2:29.41

Kate Douglass outsplit Lilly King on the last three 50s, but King held on to take the win in front of her home crowd. King and Douglass separated themselves from the field from the start, making it clear to everyone else they were swimming for third.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Matt Fallon (ABSC) — 2:07.71
  2. Josh Matheny (ISC) — 2:08.32
  3. Jake Foster (RAYS) — 2:09.10
  4. Nic Fink (MAAC) — 2:09.20
  5. Will Licon (TXLA) — 2:10.13
  6. Charlie Swanson (NOVA) — 2:10.43
  7. Tommy Cope (CW) — 2:11.39

DSQ: AJ Pouch

Two more swimmers booked their first Worlds team spots in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Matt Fallon used his usual back-half strategy to get his hands on the wall first in a new personal best, 2:07.71. That makes him the sixth fastest American all-time. Josh Matheny also swam a personal best to grab second.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Regan Smith (SUN) — 2:03.80 (U.S. Open Record)
  2. Rhyan White (WOLF) — 2:05.77
  3. Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 2:06.35
  4. Kennedy Noble (WOLF) — 2:06.54
  5. Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 2:06.59
  6. Reilly Tiltmann (CA-Y) — 2:08.65
  7. Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 2:08.65
  8. JoJo Ramey (FAST) — 2:10.58

Regan Smith was in a world of her own in the women’s 200 backstroke. She ripped a new U.S. Open record of 2:03.80, making an international team in the event for the first time since 2019. It’s also her first time hitting 2:03 in four years. Rhyan White took second, making the Worlds team in the event for the second straight year.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Ryan Murphy (CAL) — 1:55.03
  2. Destin Lasco (CAL) — 1:55.63
  3. Jack Aikins (SA)/Daniel Diehl (CUY) — 1:56.04
  4. (tie)
  5. Ian Grum (DYNA) — 1:56.32
  6. Keaton Jones (NEP) — 1:56.93
  7. Hunter Tapp (WOLF) — 1:57.88
  8. Tommy Janton (ND) — 1:59.42

Cal backstroke was at it again. Ryan Murphy and Destin Lasco went 1-2 for the Golden Bears in the men’s 200 backstroke. Murphy made his fifth Worlds team, while Lasco secured an individual event for his first Worlds trip.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 25.11 (American Record)
  2. Torri Huske (AAC) — 25.33
  3. Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 25.74
  4. Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 25.78
  5. Beata Nelson (WISC) — 25.95
  6. Natalie Hinds (GSC) — 26.20
  7. Oliva Bray (TXLA) — 26.33
  8. KitKat Zenick (OSU) — 26.58

The dam has broken for Gretchen Walsh. Yesterday, she made her first Worlds team with a third place finish in the 100 freestyle. Now, she’s not only punched her ticket in an individual event but she’s the new American record holder in the 50 fly. She swam 25.11, which also ties her as the third-fastest performer in history.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Michael Andrew (MASA) — 23.11
  2. Dare Rose (CAL) — 23.20
  3. Caeleb Dressel (GSC) — 22.35
  4. Jonny Kulow (SUN) — 23.43
  5. Zach Harting (CARD) — 23.45
  6. Ryan Held (NYAC) — 23.59
  7. Finn Brooks (ISC) — 23.67
  8. Aidan Stoffle (AU) — 23.79

Michael Andrew earned the win in the 50 fly, making the Worlds team. Andrew was the 2022 Worlds bronze medalist in this event, and now he’ll get a chance to defend that medal in Fukuoka. He and Dare Rose held off a late charge from Caeleb Dressel, who touched third.

