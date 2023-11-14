Canadian World Juniors Finalist Paul Dardis (’24) Signs with Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian sprint freestyle specialist Paul Dardis signed with the University of Florida as a member of the Gators’ 2024 recruiting class on Monday.

Dardis is coming off an 8th-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2023 World Junior Championships in September, when the 16-year-old clocked a personal-best 22.73 in the semifinals before posting a 22.87 in the final. Earlier this year, he had a strong showing at Canadian Trials, placing 10th in the 50 free (23.20), 7th in the 100 free (50.18), and 7th in the 200 free (1:50.29).

Dardis joins a growing group of Canadian swimmers who are choosing to train in Gainesville under head coach Anthony Nesty. Josh Liendo is the most notable name, but sprint specialist Lilly Daley just started her freshman campaign and University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) teammate Aiden Norman is slated to join them in the same 2024 recruiting class with Dardis next fall. Dardis and Norman broke two Canadian boys’ 15-17 national age group records this summer in the 200 medley relay (1:44.45) and 400 free relay (3:22.67), with Dardis splitting 23.07 and 49.62 on the freestyle anchor legs.

At last year’s Junior Pan Pacs, Dardis placed 8th in the 100 free (51.52). He also has some SCY experience at the Presidents’ Day Senior Meet in California in February and another meet last summer in Kauai.

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 free – 22.73 (19.75)

100 free – 50.18 (43.76)

200 free – 1:50.29 (1:36.47)

400 free – 4:10.07 (4:40.19)

100 back – 56.88 (50.16)

200 IM – 2:10.75 (1:54.90)

Best SCY Times

50 free – 21.44 (from February)

100 free – 47.11 (from 2022)

200 free – 1:38.00 (from February)

200 back – 1:52.77 (from February)

50 fly – 24.57 (from February)

100 fly – 53.52 (from February)

200 IM – 1:59.76 from 2022)

At last season’s SEC Championships, Dardis would have made the C-final of the 50 free with his converted lifetime best. He joins Norman, fellow World Juniors finalist Luke Whitlock, sprint freestyle specialist Devin Dilger, versatile Gainesville resident Michael Mullen, Luke Corey, and British backstroker Matthew Cairns in the Gators’ incoming boys’ class of 2024.

