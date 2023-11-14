Hailey Weiler, Ava Swigart Each Win Two Races at Washington 4A Girls HS States

2023 4A Washington Girls State Swim & Dive Champs

Novmber 9-11, 2023

King County Aquatics Center, Federal Way, Washington

Results

2022 Champs: Newport

The Washington girls state meet was held this past weekend in Federal Way, Washington. 4A is the “large school” division. After finishing 6th as a team last year, Curtis Senior High School won by over 100 points this year.

Overall Team Scores:

Curtis 301 Jackson 171 Kennedy Catholic 151.5 Issaquah 148 Kamiak 141

Despite only winning one individual event, Curtis went home with the win as a team. Their lone individual win came from junior Alexis Bernardo who won the 50 freestyle in a 24.31.

Bernardo also helped the team’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to wins. The team of Takara Putt, May Guidoux, Trinity Link, and Bernardo swam to a final time of 1:48.61 in the 200 medley relay, winning by over three and a half seconds. Bernardo led off the 200 free relay that also featured Lauren Ledesma, Hayden Hoover, and Link. They swam a final time of 1:38.83.

On the individual end, two swimmers each earned two wins. Sophomore Ava Swigart of Lewis and Clark won the 200 free in a 1:51.82 and the 500 free in a 5:02.63. Both were personal best times.

Also winning two events was Hailey Weiler (Kennedy Catholic) who won the 200 IM in a 2:06.59 and the 100 backstroke in a 55.99. Last year, Weiley opted to swim the 200 IM and 100 fly and she finished 6th in the 200 IM (2:12.57) and 5th in the 100 fly (58.71). Weiler dominated both events this year, winning each by over two seconds. Her best times in the events are a 55.76 in the 100 back and a 2:05.71 in the 200 IM both of which she swam this past winter during club season.

Senior Claire Smith of Kamiak won the 100 fly in a 56.14, just off of her personal best of a 55.86 which she swam during club season in March. Smith showed improvement over the last year as she was third in the event at this meet a year ago in a 56.95.

The other senior to earn an event win was Isabelle Parrish (Moses Lake) who won the 100 freestyle in a 52.19. After finishing second last year in a 52.04, Parrish captured the title this year by over a second.

Winning the 100 breaststroke was Kaitlyn Vu of Kennedy Catholic who swam a 1:03.38. Vu had a huge improvement over the last year as she was 4th in the event a year ago with a 1:05.78.

Kennedy Catholic closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay as Avery Jackson, Lucy LaBella, Vu, and Weiler combined fro a final time of 3:35.39 to win by over two seconds.