Iowa State Scores Commitment From Futures Qualifier Carli Poppen (2024)

Carli Poppen has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and athletic career at Iowa State University next fall. Poppen is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where she attends Summit Christian Academy and trains year-round with the Empire KC Swim Club.

“Iowa State checked off every single thing I looked for in a college. The support that surrounds Iowa State is second to none and I am so excited for the next four years as a cyclone.”

Poppen swims a mix of IM and breaststroke events. She wrapped up her long course season this summer at the Futures Championships in San Antonio, where she recorded her highest finish in the 400m IM at 48th (5:21.96).

Prior to Futures, she set a slew of personal best times at Speedo Sectionals in Columbia. Highlighting her meet was the 200m IM, where she dropped over two seconds to hit a 2:26.13 for 25th. She was also 17th in the 50m breaststroke with a best time of 34.94.

Poppen kicked off this fall’s short course season at the annual Jim Devine Invite in October. Her highest finish was 3rd in the 100 breast (1:05.57), but shaved off a tenth from her best time in the 200 breaststroke to hit a 2:23.90.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:05.15

200 breast – 2:23.90

200 IM – 2:05.58

400 IM – 4:29.87

Under the direction of head coach long-time head coach Duane Sorenson, Iowa State earned 2nd as a team at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Poppen is just outside of scoring range in the IM events, as it took a 2:05.21 in the 200 and 4:28.72 in the 400 to break into the B-final this year.

Leading the Cyclones last season in the IM events was Lucia Rizzo, who placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:59.73) and 3rd in the 400 IM (4:17.37). Trinity Gilbert joined Rizzo in the A-final of the 200 IM (2:00.38), while Sydney Jackson was the next best finisher in the 400 (4:22.97). This group will have turned over by the time Poppen arrives in Ames.

Poppen is joined by Lili Neisser in Iowa State’s incoming class next fall. Neisser is a Colorado native who specializes in freestyle and backstroke events.

