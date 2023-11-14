Canadian Butterflier Max Malakhovets Commits To Penn For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Malakhovets has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania, beginning next fall with the 2023-2024 season. Malakhovets is from Toronto, Canada, where he trains with the Etobicoke Swim Club.

“From the bottom of the pool, I’m stoked to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania! It has been a long time dream of mine to be a part of such a prestigious institution. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of my coaches, family and friends for their unwavering support throughout this amazing journey. Go Quakers!!!💙❤️”

Malakhovets’ event focus is primarily on sprint to middle-distance freestyle and butterfly. This August, he raced at the Speedo Canadian Championships, where he finished 1st in the 200m fly in a best time of 2:00.01. He also cracked the top-8 in the 100m fly, where he stopped the clock at 55.01 to take 6th overall, also setting a new personal best in the process.

Earlier in the summer, Malakhovets competed at the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet. There, he also came away with a victory in the 200m fly (2:01.67), as well as a 5th place finish in the 100m fly (55.42).

Top LCM Times:

50 free – 24.24

100 free – 52.10

200 free – 1:54.14

100 fly – 55.01

200 fly – 2:00.01

Under the direction of long-time head coach Mike Schnur, the Quakers earned 6th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. The team’s top individual scorer was Matt Fallon, who placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Ben Feldman and Andrew Dai led the butterfly group last season. Feldman, a current senior, finished 7th in the 100 with a time of 47.23 in finals. The 200 was a slightly weaker event for the team, as Dai was the top finisher at 11th (1:46.44). Neither Feldman or Dai will be on campus when Malakhovets arrives, meaning he’ll be filling a gap on the roster.

Joining Malakhovets in Penn’s incoming class next fall is Jeffrey Hou, Watson Nguyen, Colin Zhang, Can Yeniay, and Andy Zhou. The only other butterfly specialist of the group is Hou, who owns long course best times of 55.50 and 2:03.94 in the 100m and 200m, respectively.

