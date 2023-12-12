2023 Swammy Awards: Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year – Josh Liendo

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

CANADIAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: JOSH LIENDO

As the country’s lone male World Championship medalist, Josh Liendo runs away with his third consecutive Swammy Award for Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year, but what he did in 2023 extended far beyond Fukuoka.

A freshman at the University of Florida, Liendo’s year got started at the SEC Championships in February, where he won an individual conference title in the men’s 100 fly (44.11), recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 free (18.39) and 100 free (41.24)—setting best times of 18.35 and 41.22 in the prelims—while also reeling off some blistering relay splits for the Gators, including an 18.02 leg in the 200 free relay and a 43.35 fly split (#2 all-time, at the time) in the 400 medley relay that were victorious.

With 88 individual points, Liendo was Florida’s top scorer, leading the Gators to their 11th straight SEC title.

Liendo followed that performance up with an even better one at his debut NCAA Championship meet in Minneapolis, winning the national title in the 100 free in a time of 40.28, ranking him #2 all-time behind Florida alum Caeleb Dressel, and he was also the runner-up in the 50 free (18.40) and 100 fly (43.40), ranking #3 all-time in the latter.

A swimmer tailor-made for the NCAA format, Liendo was once again an absolute dynamo for Florida on the relays, playing a key role for the Gators as they set new NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free, 400 free and 400 medley relays. This included the 200 free relay breaking the historic 14-year-old super-suited mark previously held by Auburn, and in the 400 medley relay, Liendo’s 42.91 fly leg was the fastest of all-time.

The NCAA Championships bled directly into the Canadian World Trials, as the now 21-year-old had just a few days in between meets before having to switch gears to long course and vie for World Championship qualification.

Transitioning seamlessly, Liendo broke the Canadian Record in both the 50 fly (23.27) and 100 fly (50.36) in Toronto, and cruised to victory in the 50 free (21.80) and 100 free (47.86).

At the World Championships, Liendo claimed Canada’s lone medal on the men’s side of the pool in the 100 fly, clocking 50.34 to lower his National Record and earn silver, two-tenths behind Frenchman Maxime Grousset.

Liendo also placed 14th in the 100 free (48.22) and 15th in the 50 fly (23.33) in Fukuoka, opting to scratch out of the 50 free final (after advancing in eighth) to put his full focus on the 100 fly.

He also dropped a 50.02 fly split on the Canadian men’s 400 medley relay in prelims, and added a 47.60 anchor leg of the 400 free relay to put Canada firmly in the men’s final where they placed fifth.

The North York Aquatic Club product finishes 2023 ranked third in the world in the 100 fly, 15th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 free.

Liendo has continued his standout NCAA career thus far in his sophomore season, currently ranking first in the nation in the 100 free, second in the 50 free and third in the 100 fly through midseason invitationals.

A few weeks ago at the U.S. Open, he had a strong long course showing given the time of year, clocking 21.90 in the 50 free, 48.60 in the 100 free and 51.42 in the 100 fly.

