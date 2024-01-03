2023 Swammy Awards: Canadian Coach of the Year – Carl Simonson

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

CANADIAN COACH OF THE YEAR: CARL SIMONSON, UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY SWIM CLUB (UCSC)

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) continued its impressive run of churning out elite age group performances in 2023, landing Carl Simonson Canadian Coach of the Year honors for the first time.

Simonson, the assistant head coach and National group coach at UCSC, led homegrown talent Lorne Wigginton to a breakout performance last year that included a World Championship berth and a pair of medals at World Juniors.

Wigginton dropped over three seconds en route to winning the men’s 400 IM at the Canadian Trials in March, clocking 4:16.14 to knock more than two seconds off the decade-old National Age Group Record for 15-17 boys.

That put the now 18-year-old on the Canadian team for the 2023 World Championships, where he unleashed another sizeable best time and NAG record in 4:13.75 to finish ninth overall, nine-tenths shy of a berth in the final.

Just one week later, Wigginton and his UCSC teammates went to the Canadian Championships (LCM) in Toronto, where four of Simonson’s swimmers combined to break a pair of relay NAG records.

Laon Kim, Aiden Norman, Paul Dardis and Wigginton clocked 3:22.67 in the 400 free relay and 7:23.48 in the 800 free relay, both marking new Canadian NAG records in the boys’ 15-17 age group.

Kim also set Alberta Provincial Records and became the fastest 15-year-old of all-time in numerous events, including ripping a time of 50.39 in the 100 free.

Simonson also qualified Wigginton, Norman, Dardis and Kamryn Cannings for the World Junior Swimming Championships in September—though Cannings ended up withdrawing.

All three UCSC swimmers who went to Netanya walked away with two medals, highlighted by Wigginton claiming a pair of individual bronzes in the 200 IM (1:59.44) and 400 IM (4:12.81). He set new NAG records in both events, and added another in the 400 free (3:49.05), where he finished fourth.

Norman and Dardis both won a pair of bronze medals on Canada’s boys’ and mixed 400 free relays, and also combined to make three individual finals, with Norman narrowly missing a medal in the 200 back in fourth.

At the Ontario Junior International meet (SCM) in December, Norman, Kim, Dardis and another swimmer Simonson coaches, Nicholas Duncan, set new 15-17 NAG records in the boys’ 400 free and 400 medley relays for UCSC, while Kim, Dardis, Norman, Duncan, Maxine Clark and Jordan Greber also set Alberta Provincial Records individually.

Wigginton has shifted to the High Performance Centre in Toronto as of September, and Cannings is now racing with Liberty University in the NCAA, but Simonson will continue to work his magic with the rest of UCSC’s age group swimmers in 2024.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Scott Talbot, HPC Vancouver — Talbot heads up the burgeoning High Performance Centre in Vancouver, having led James Dergousoff and Emma O’Croinin to berths at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. Dergousoff in particular had a noteworthy swim at the Canadian Trials in the men’s 200 breast, moving to #2 all-time in the country with his lifetime best of 2:10.01. Another swimmer training under Talbot, Raben Dommann , made significant progress in 2023, dropping a time of 1:58.64 in the 200 back at the Canadian Championships that ultimately led him to a berth at the 2024 World Championships. One of Canada’s top swimmers last year, Finlay Knox made the move to join Talbot in Vancouver midway through the year and found plenty of success, winning gold at the Pan Am Games in October in the men’s 200 IM while also placing fourth in the 100 fly and contributing some key relay splits. Blake Tierney won bronze in the men’s 200 back in Santiago, while Danielle Hanus picked up an individual medal of her own in the women’s 100 back. Dergousoff, Dommann, Knox, Tierney, O’Croinin and Hau-Li Fan give Talbot six swimmers on the 2024 World Championship team next month.

