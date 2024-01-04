Virginia Tech Adds Winter Juniors Finalist Kyle Algrim for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Saint Charles East High School in Saint Charles, Illinois, Kyle Algrim has announced his commitment for this fall, deciding to study and swim at Virginia Tech University.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all of their support throughout this process. I would also like to thank Coach Sergio and Coach Subirats for blessing me with this opportunity.”

Last February, as a junior, Algrim was a finalist in both of his events at the 2023 IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 500 free, with his time of 4:31.57 being fast enough to earn him eighth place in the A-final of the event. He also added an eleventh-place finish in the 200 free, hitting a personal best of 1:40.96 during prelims of the event.

During Algrim’s sophomore year, he was a finalist in the 500 free as well. He finished eighth in the event at that meet as well, touching at a then-best time of 4:33.31.

In December, Algrim finished as a finalist in the 400 IM at the Winter Junior Championships – West meet. He took twenty-second in the event, touching in 3:56.94. He was slightly faster in the event during prelims, qualifying for finals with a personal best of 3:56.83.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:40.84

500 free – 4:29.60

1650 free – 15:30.73

200 IM – 1:51.16

400 IM – 3:56.83

Algrim is a solid addition to the Hokies program, especially in the distance freestyle events. Last season, he would have led the team in the 1650 free by nearly five seconds and would have been the team’s seventh-fastest performer in the 500 free.

At the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, the Virginia Tech men finished as the runner-ups, falling to only NC State. The Hokies didn’t score any points in the 1650, with the team’s top performance coming from Lee Naber. Naber is only a sophomore this season, meaning Algrim will have two years of overlap with him in Blacksburg.

Algrim will be joined at Virginia Tech this fall by Danny Bishop, Jakub Poliacik, Pablo Silva, Hayden Sunman, Jerry Gordon, and H. T. Tragle.

f you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.