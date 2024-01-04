SMU’s Jaclynn Fowler Finishes 10th In 3-Meter On Day 1 of Tennessee Diving Invite

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

Full Day One Results

Knoxville, Tenn. (SMU) — Senior Jaclynn Fowler finished tenth in the women’s 3 Meter Championship Final on day one of the Tennessee Diving Invite.

Six of SMU’s divers represented the Mustangs on the diving platform on Wednesday, with two more days of competition remaining.

On the men’s side, John Dymond and Ethan Hunter traveled for SMU — with Nicole Stambo and Ava Andersen also competing on the women’s side.

Dymond finished in 26th place in the men’s 1 Meter Championship Preliminaries, with a final total of 252.85.

Fowler’s final score total was 267.20. The California native holds All-America Honors in both the 1 and 3 meter dives from 2020.

SMU’s Day One Results:

Women’s 3 Meter Championship (Six Dives – Prelims) DD Preliminary Total

10. Jaclynn Fowler , Southern Methodist University 15.20 267.20 267.20

30. Nicole Stambo , Southern Methodist University 17.90 196.60 196.60

32. Ava Andersen , Southern Methodist University 15.20 149.30 149.30

Women’s 3 Meter Championship (Six Dives – Finals) DD Final Total

10. Jaclynn Fowler , Southern Methodist University 15.20 266.95 266.95

Men’s 1 Meter Championship (Six Dives – Prelims) DD Preliminary Total

26. John Dymond , Southern Methodist University 16.70 252.85 252.85

32. Ethan Hunter , Southern Methodist University 16.00 165.30 165.30

Up Next

The remaining schedule for the Tennessee Diving Invite is as follows:

Thursday (11:30 a.m.)

Women’s Platform

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s Team Event

Friday (11:30 a.m.)

Women’s 1-meter

Men’s Platform