2023 Swammy Awards: Male Swimmer of the Year – Qin Haiyang

2023 MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: QIN HAIYANG (CHN)

The 2023 Male Swimmer of the Year Swammy award goes to Qin Haiyang of China. Qin, 24, returned to top form in 2023 after a full year under the guidance of his new coach, Cui Dengrong. Not only did he return to top form, but he completely shattered his previous best times in all three breaststroke events — including a world record swim at the Fukuoka World Championships.

This award was a tough decision between Qin and French superstar Leon Marchand. Both athletes broke a world record this past year at the World Championships, and both won three individual gold medals in Fukuoka. However, the totality of Qin’s year puts him over the edge, as he was incredibly consistent with his times in the breaststroke events from March through to October. He also won the overall World Cup title in October, putting himself over the edge to win this award.

Qin began to make his statement in May, when he became the 3rd person in history to break the 58-second barrier in the 100 breaststroke (LCM). At the same meet, he clocked a time of 2:07.55 in the 200 breaststroke to nearly undercut his six-year-old best time of 2:07.35. Qin has been a big name in the swimming community since his performance in 2017, but didn’t break through until this year. He would enter the World Championships as the clear frontrunner in the 100, a likely podium finisher in the 50, and a shot at a medal in the 200, too.

In Fukuoka, Qin opened up the competition with a time of 57.82 in the semifinals of the 100 breast, eclipsing his 57.93 marker from May. He would go on to dominate the final, winning by over a full second to win in another Asian record (57.69). He continued his momentum through the rest of the meet, taking the 50 in another Asian record of 26.20 before the performance of his life in the 200 breast.

After leading the whole race, Qin touched the wall in 2:05.48 to shatter the 200 breast world record en route to Fukuoka gold. He outpaced the former world record holder, Zac Stubblety-Cook, by nearly a full second to secure the first senior world record of his career. With his win in the 200 breast, he became the first person to sweep all three distances of a stroke at a long course World Championship meet.

Qin did not stop at the World Championships, as he continued on to more dominating performances at both the World University Games and then the Asian Games. He secured six total medals (five gold, 1 silver) at the Asian Games, once again sweeping all three breaststroke distances:

50 Breast: 26.35 (Gold)

100 Breast: 57.76 (Gold)

200 Breast: 2:07.03 (Gold)

200 IM: 1:57.41 (Silver)

4×100 Medley Relay: 3:27.01 – 57.63 breast split (Asian Record, Gold)

4×100 Mixed Medley Relay: 3:37.73 – 57.25 breast split (Asian Record, Gold)

Perhaps the most impressive performance from Qin at the Asian Games was his contribution to the Team China relays. In the 4×100 medley relay, China’s final time of 3:27.01 gave the world record of 3:26.78 a big scare. The United States broke that world record en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and are currently undefeated in the event at the Olympic Games. With the Paris 2024 Olympics about half-a-year away, China looks like it has the tools to give the USA a run for the title. China’s time at the Asian Games was faster than the USA’s world-title-winning time a few months prior (3:27.20).

Qin was also 0.38 faster on China’s mixed medley relay, and if that split was replicated on the men’s 4×100 medley, the world record would’ve been broken. Speaking of the mixed medley relay, China’s time of 3:37.73 represented a new Asian record and nearly clipped the 3:37.58 world record — which Team GB put on the books at the Tokyo Olympics. Heading into Paris, Qin has realistic opportunities to win four gold medals, two in individual events and two relay possibilities.

Qin wrapped up his phenomenal international campaign at the World Cup series, sweeping all three breaststroke distances at each of the three stops. He broke the world cup record in all three distances throughout the stops, and left the meet holding all three records:

50 Breast: 26.29 (Berlin)

100 Breast: 57.69 (Berlin) *=Asian Record*

200 Breast: 2:07.32 (Budapest)

Qin Haiyang in 2023, by the numbers:

50 Breaststroke – 26.20 *Asian Record*

100 Breaststroke – 57.69 *Asian Record*

200 Breaststroke – 2:05.48 *World Record*

200 IM – 1:57.42

Honorable Mentions:

Leon Marchand (FRA) – The versatile French star had another great year in the pool, highlighted by breaking Michael Phelps’ legendary 400 IM world record in Fukuoka. Marchand hit the wall in 4:02.50, eclipsing the previous 2008 marker of 4:03.84. He went on to win gold in the 200 IM (1:54.82 – fourth fastest performer of all-time, third person in history to crack 1:55 at the time of the swim) and the 200 butterfly (1:52.43). In addition to his performances at Worlds, Marchand also threw down a time of 2:06.59 in the 200 breaststroke back in June. His time would’ve been good enough for the bronze medal in Fukuoka, but there was a direct conflict there with the 200 IM. The 200 fly and 200 breast will have a back-to-back direct conflict in Paris, so a big decision looms in the coming months. In addition to his performances in the long course pool, Marchand also had a historic year in the SCY pool. He shattered U.S. open records in the 200 and 400 IMs, in addition to the 200 breaststroke. His time of 3:28.82 in the 400 IM is nearly four seconds faster than anyone else has swum in history.

Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – Hafnaoui took home two gold medals at the Fukuoka World Championships, sweeping the 800 and 1500 freestyle events. He also took the silver medal in the 400 free, stopping the clock in 3:40.70 for the second fastest time in over a decade. His time in all three events represented massive personal best times, and his individual medal haul made him one of the most decorated athletes at the World Championships.

