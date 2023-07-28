Qin Haiyang Breaks 200 Breast World Record (2:05.48), Completes Breaststroke Sweep

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In a dominant swim, China’s Qin Haiyang broke the men’s 200 breaststroke world record in a time of 2:05.48, wiping out Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s mark of 2:05.95 from 2022. Qin also handed Stubblety-Cook, who was the defending world and Olympic champion, his first finals loss in the 200 breast since July 2019.
Prior to winning the 200 breast, Qin also won the 50 and 100 breast, meaning that he has swept the breaststroke events at these World Championships. He is the first male swimmer to compete this feat.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200-Meter Breaststroke:
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 2:05.48
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2:05.95
- Anton Chupkov (RUS) — 2:06.12
- Shoma Sato (JPN) — 2:06.40
- Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2:06.59
Qin and Stubblety-Cook have very different racing strategies. With Qin being a sprinter, he took his race out considerably faster than Stubblety-Cook at Worlds, and was over a second ahead of him for the majority of his race. Stubblety-Cook had a faster closing split than Qin both at Worlds and when he swam his World record, but the gap was just too much to overcome between the two.
Splits Comparison:
|Qin Haiyang, 2023 World Championships (current world record)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2023 World Championships
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Trials (former world record)
|50m
|28.53
|29.50
|29.43
|100m
|32.19
|32.45
|32.46
|150m
|32.64
|32.45
|32.43
|200m
|32.12
|32.00
|31.63
|Total
|2:05.48
|2:06.40
|2:05.95
Qin now has four gold medals from these World Championships. The only other swimmer that is able to match his gold medal count is Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan (who has two individual and two relay golds).
Qin’s 200 Breast splits here seem much more natural and “regular” than ZSC’s.
At least we no longer have to get punk’d by the WR line every time anymore like we still do in the men’s 400 free.
I’m still not quite sure we’re at the end of those breaststroke revolution. Petty broke the limits of sprint speed, and now gradually the 200m breaststroke has been falling in line as well, and we just got the answer to what the record could be with someone with 57.x 100m speed focused on the event
His first 100, while fast, looked easy for him – he was gliding longer than ZSC even.
it’s spelled QIN
Way to go Qin Haiyang!!!! KILLER!!!!
🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳
people need to put some respect on Qin and the Chinese team. Bro is also the first ever in the history to win 50 100 200 br.
maybe fix the article title to get the WR holder’s name right?
All it took for China to become a superpower at these championships was their discovery of the weight room
plus workout routine with their rhythmic swimming world champion. Apparently it would help with the rhythm in their strokes and flexibility.
Truth!
a lil creatine too and the power output explodeddd
Qin’s old coach was pretty much yardage only. Kept wanting him to be a 400 IMer.
QIN is the first swimmer ever to win 50-100-200 in a Worlds Championship.
Kaylee McKeown has a chance to do it tomorrow.