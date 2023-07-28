Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Qin Haiyang Breaks 200 Breast World Record (2:05.48), Completes Breaststroke Sweep

Comments: 32

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a dominant swim, China’s Qin Haiyang broke the men’s 200 breaststroke world record in a time of 2:05.48, wiping out Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s mark of 2:05.95 from 2022. Qin also handed Stubblety-Cook, who was the defending world and Olympic champion, his first finals loss in the 200 breast since July 2019.

Prior to winning the 200 breast, Qin also won the 50 and 100 breast, meaning that he has swept the breaststroke events at these World Championships. He is the first male swimmer to compete this feat.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200-Meter Breaststroke:

  1. Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 2:05.48
  2. Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2:05.95
  3. Anton Chupkov (RUS) — 2:06.12
  4. Shoma Sato (JPN) — 2:06.40
  5. Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2:06.59

Qin and Stubblety-Cook have very different racing strategies. With Qin being a sprinter, he took his race out considerably faster than Stubblety-Cook at Worlds, and was over a second ahead of him for the majority of his race. Stubblety-Cook had a faster closing split than Qin both at Worlds and when he swam his World record, but the gap was just too much to overcome between the two.

Splits Comparison:

Qin Haiyang, 2023 World Championships (current world record) Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2023 World Championships Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Trials (former world record)
50m 28.53 29.50 29.43
100m 32.19 32.45 32.46
150m 32.64 32.45 32.43
200m 32.12 32.00 31.63
Total 2:05.48 2:06.40 2:05.95

Qin now has four gold medals from these World Championships. The only other swimmer that is able to match his gold medal count is Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan (who has two individual and two relay golds).

In This Story

32
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

32 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Snowpipers of Alaska
6 minutes ago

Qin’s 200 Breast splits here seem much more natural and “regular” than ZSC’s.
At least we no longer have to get punk’d by the WR line every time anymore like we still do in the men’s 400 free.

2
0
Reply
IM FAN
12 minutes ago

I’m still not quite sure we’re at the end of those breaststroke revolution. Petty broke the limits of sprint speed, and now gradually the 200m breaststroke has been falling in line as well, and we just got the answer to what the record could be with someone with 57.x 100m speed focused on the event

2
0
Reply
Boomer
Reply to  IM FAN
9 minutes ago

His first 100, while fast, looked easy for him – he was gliding longer than ZSC even.

2
0
Reply
Swimmer
1 hour ago

it’s spelled QIN

3
-1
Reply
Tracy Kosinski
1 hour ago

Way to go Qin Haiyang!!!! KILLER!!!!

🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

12
-1
Reply
Laurence
1 hour ago

people need to put some respect on Qin and the Chinese team. Bro is also the first ever in the history to win 50 100 200 br.

14
-2
Reply
CY~
1 hour ago

maybe fix the article title to get the WR holder’s name right?

18
-2
Reply
Tencor
1 hour ago

All it took for China to become a superpower at these championships was their discovery of the weight room

29
-1
Reply
Jordan
Reply to  Tencor
1 hour ago

plus workout routine with their rhythmic swimming world champion. Apparently it would help with the rhythm in their strokes and flexibility.

3
0
Reply
Scotty P
Reply to  Tencor
1 hour ago

Truth!

2
0
Reply
Anabolic Horse
Reply to  Tencor
52 minutes ago

a lil creatine too and the power output explodeddd

3
0
Reply
chip
Reply to  Tencor
29 minutes ago

Qin’s old coach was pretty much yardage only. Kept wanting him to be a 400 IMer.

1
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
1 hour ago

QIN is the first swimmer ever to win 50-100-200 in a Worlds Championship.

Kaylee McKeown has a chance to do it tomorrow.

19
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!