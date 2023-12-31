Best Swimming Photos of 2023

2023 was an epic year for swimming and saw some amazing moments. Here are our favorite photos from the year from SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser:
Jack Spitser
by Jack Spitser 1
December 31st, 2023
In This Story
- Alex Walsh
Alex Walsh
- Brendan Burns
Brendan Burns
- Caeleb Dressel
Caeleb Dressel
- Carson Foster
Carson Foster
- Chase Kalisz
Chase Kalisz
- Destin Lasco
Destin Lasco
- Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky
- Leon Marchand
Leon Marchand
- Lydia Jacoby
Lydia Jacoby
- Michael Andrew
Michael Andrew
- Regan Smith
Regan Smith
- Thomas Heilman
Thomas Heilman
1
Leave a Reply
1
Not a single Australian, I suppose they had a quiet year 🙂