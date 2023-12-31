Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Best Swimming Photos of 2023

2023 was an epic year for swimming and saw some amazing moments. Here are our favorite photos from the year from SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser:

Julia Dennis (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mona McSharry (photo: Jack Spitser)

Nyls Korstanje (photo: Jack Spitser)

Josh Liendo, Adam Chaney and Julian Smith (photo: Jack Spitser)

Aiden Hayes (photo: Jack Spitser)

Zach Harting (photo: Jack Spitser)

David Johnston (photo: Jack Spitser)

Rafael Miroslaw (photo: Jack Spitser)

Siobhan Haughey (photo: Jack Spitser)

Hubert Kos (photo: Jack Spitser)

Trenton Julian (photo: Jack Spitser)

torchbearer
7 seconds ago

Not a single Australian, I suppose they had a quiet year 🙂

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

