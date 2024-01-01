A Look at Which Notable Athletes and Coaches Retired in 2023

Retirement decisions in the pre-Olympic year are difficult. The temptation to hang on for another 12 months to chase the Rings is obvious, but sometimes life pulls athletes and coaches in another direction. Here’s a list of notable retirements that occured in 2023, just shy of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Two-time Olympic qualifier and Swiss Record holder was one of the first swimmers to retire this year, with news of Ugolkova’s retirement breaking just after the New Year. Throughout her career, Ugolkova held 19 Swiss records and competed at the Olympics in 2016 and 2021.

The 4-time Russian Olympian announced her retirement alongside husband Sergey Fesikov earlier this month. Fesikova was the Olympic silver medalist in the 200 backstroke at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and also set the 100 backstroke Olympic Record during the race’s prelims in 2008.

Like his wife, Fesikov was also a multi-time Olympian for Russia, competing at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. At the 2012 Olympic Games, Fesikov helped the Russian men to a bronze medal finish in the 400 freestyle relay. He also earned 23 European Short Course Championship medals throughout his career

One of the top coaches in the NCAA, Bottom announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 NCAA season. Prior to his retirement, Bottom had been the head coach of the men’s swimming & diving program at Michigan for the 15 seasons, beginning in 2008, and had led the combined men’s and women’s team for the 11 years. Bottom’s resume in the NCAA was lengthy, including leading the Michigan men to the 2013 NCAA Championship title.

New Zealand diving legend Anton Down-Jenkins announced his retirement from competitive diving in November. The 24-year-old made history for New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics as he became the first ever Kiwi to make an Olympic final.

Igarashi was a longtime member of the Japanese national team, representing her country internationally for over 10 years. She announced her retirement in October after competing in both the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games.

A two-time French Olympian and European Champion, Lesaffre decided to hang up her goggles in October, noting that she no longer felt the drive to push towards a third-straight Olympic berth. Lesaffre competed at both the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games, she was also the 2018 European Champion in the 400 IM.

The Indiana University standout decided to retire from competitive swimming to pursue a master’s degree in speech pathology at MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston. Looze, daughter of Indiana University head coach Ray Looze, was the 2023 US National Champion in the 200 Breaststroke.

One of the best age-group swimmers in history, Whitley had a strong career at Cal, helping the Bears to 3 NCAA titles in 5 seasons. Throughout his NCAA career, Whitley won 4-straight PAC-12 Championship titles in the 100 breaststroke and made several finals at NCAAs. Whitley announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 NCAA season.

Former World Record holder and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Koehler Wellbrock announced her retirement from competitive swimming in June, a few months after withdrawing from the 2023 World Championships with an injury. Wellbrock was the former world record holder in the 1500 freestyle (SCM), setting the record with a time of 15:18.01 back in 2019. She also won a bronze medal in the 1500 free in 2021.

The mustached legend announced his retirement from competitive swimming in May, quickly accepting an assistant coaching position at Duke. Stewart set the world record in the 100 backstroke SCM during the 2021 ISL season. However, he never had the opportunity to represent the USA at the Short Course World Championships as the selection system prioritized long course performances.

Callan was a member of the 2021 US Olympic Team after finishing 6th in the 200 freestyle at US Trials. He competed in prelims of the 4×200 freestyle relay in Tokyo, helping the US men reach the final to finish 4th. Callan announced his retirement back in April via Instagram.

Longtime Auburn diving coach Jeff Shaffer announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 NCAA season. Throughout his 24-year career at Auburn, Shaffer coached 7 NCAA Champions and 27 SEC Champions.

2-time NCAA Coach of the Year Steve Collins announced his retirement in March after the conclusion of his 37th season at the helm of the SMU Women’s Swimming and Diving program. Under Collins, the Mustangs won 17 conference championships and made 35 trips to the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships.

At Virginia, Cuomo was a 4x NCAA Champion and American Record Holder, leading the team to multiple national titles. She contributed heavily to Virginia’s relays, winning NCAA titles in 2023 as a member of Virginia’s 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Cuomo announced her retirement shortly after helping Virginia to the 2023 NCAA Championship title.

One of the USA’s most consistent relay performers, Apple officially announced his retirement in February. Apple won two Olympic gold medals in 2021 as a member of the USA’s 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays, setting a World Record alongside Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, and Caeleb Dressel in the former of those two events. Apple also competed at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, picking up several relay medals at those meets.

Hoffer was one of the most highly touted recruits ever out of high school, and he proved his value in the NCAA format, winning the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly at the 2021 NCAA Championships. He was also named the PAC-12 Swimmer of the Year in 2020 and 2021 while at Cal. Hoffer confirmed his retirement in January, over a year after his final competition in November 2021.

The 25-year-old Para Swimmer was a mainstay on the paralympic swimming scene for over 10 years. Throughout her career, Herzog competed at two Paralympic Games (2016, 2021) and 3 World Para-Swimming Championships (2017, 2019, 2022), winning two paralympic medals. She officially retired in January.

The 2020 European Champion in the 100 backstroke, Glinta was the top swimmer for Romania internationally prior to the emergence of David Popovici. Glinta was also a major contributor for Team Iron in the International Swimming League, ranking as the team’s top male scorer in 2021. Glinta announced his retirement via his Instagram account in January.

American Olympic medalist Annie Lazor retired for the second time in 2023 after her comeback at the 2021 Olympic Games. Lazor initially retired from competitive swimming in 2016 after failing to qualify for the US Olympic Team, but quickly made a comeback to establish herself as one of the top US breaststrokers. At the 2021 Olympic Games, Lazor won a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke.

31 time international medalist Fabio Scozzoli swam his last race at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy in June, marking the end to his historic swimming career. The 34-year-old Italian swimmer represented his country internationally for over a decade, winning gold at several international competitions, including the 2010 European Championships, 2012 European Championships, 2012 Short Course World Championships, and 2017 European Short Course Championships.